The Automotive Human Interface Systems Market Predicts The Market To Reach US$ 27 Bn Value By 2022-End

Human machine interface systems enable rich infotainment features in vehicles such as GPS navigation, the internet, and information, facilitating long distance travel. One of the major key trends observed in the global automotive human machine interface market is soaring demand for automotive infotainment. Infotainment devices are used for communication, navigation, and entertainment in automobiles, influencing demand for telematics devices.

Automotive human machine interface systems enable interface between humans and automated systems, using human-machine interface panels & software, helping operators to interact with the automated systems in vehicles. This enables the provision of inputs, and helps in monitoring, checking, and controlling the parameters of control systems in automobiles.

Vendors of automotive human machine interface systems have commenced incorporating innovations and new ideas into already existing systems, for increasing their market presence across the globe. Human machine interfaces are largely adopted in high-end automobiles, and are estimated to be introduced in low-cost vehicles in the upcoming years.

Innovation Critical in Automotive Human Interface System Market

Technology should have an outsized impact on the automotive industry in the 21st century. While driverless vehicles and autonomous technology are some time away, the incorporation of incremental innovative features such as alternative powertrains, emergency braking, internet connectivity, and hybrid vehicles will definitely benefit the automotive human interface system market. Technological advancements are a double-edged sword for auto suppliers and OEM’s.

Those who adapt quickly can thrive while those who don’t risk being left behind in the automotive human interface system market. The vast majority of suppliers and OEM’s are well-aware of the inevitable disruption and are taking the necessary steps to prepare for it, but a first mover’s advantage may make all the difference. The automotive human interface system market is predicted to grow to more than US$ 27 billion in 2022 with a robust CAGR.

Target Central and Heads-up Display in Automotive Human Interface System

The two most important segments by product type in the Automotive Human Interface System are the Central Display and the Heads-up Display. Together, they comprise more than half the revenue share in the Automotive Human Interface System and OEM’s have begun to focus actively on these two segments.

The Central Display segment is poised to witness a stellar CAGR and be worth almost US$ 8 billion by the end of the forecast period. The APEJ region contributes roughly two-fifth to the Central Display segment in the Automotive Human Interface System and is anticipated to retain its share. Even the Heads-up Display segment in the Automotive Human Interface System is quite dynamic and it is projected to be worth more than US$ 4 billion in 2017 itself.

While APEJ is the largest regional contributor, companies could target North America or Europe as they have an affluent population that is more willing to try or able to afford the latest technology in the Automotive Human Interface System.

Competition Tracking

The report has also profiled leading players in the global market for automotive human interface systems, which include companies such as

Delphi Automotive PLC

Valeo S.A.

Synaptics Incorporated

Honeywell International Inc.

Visteon Corp.

Altran Technologies S.A.

Denso

Nippon Seiki

Alpine Electronics Co.ltd

Magneti Marelli S.P.A

Saint-Gobain SA.

The global market for automotive human interface systems is analyzed across following segments:

By Product Type :

Voice Control

Central Display

Steering Mounted Control

Instrument Cluster

Head-Up Display (HUD)

Rear Seat Entertainment (RSE)

Multifunction Switches

By Passenger Car Type :

Compact

Sedan/ SUV

Luxury/ Sports

By Sales Channel :

OEM

Aftermarket

By Technology :

Acoustic

Visual

Mechanical

