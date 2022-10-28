The Exhaust System Market Is Expected To Reach Nearly US$ 102 Bn By 2032

Fact.MR published a new report on the exhaust system market for the forecast period of 2017 to 2022. The report opines that the global exhaust systems market is likely to touch a valuation of U$ 57.5 Bn by 2022, and is further expected to reach US$ 102 Bn, surging at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2032.

From 2017 to 2021, sales expanded at a CAGR of 4%. Almost all modern vehicles are equipped with exhaust systems as a crucial component of their overall infrastructure. However, the process of remolding auto technologies in an effort to reduce carbon dioxide emissions and environmental degradation will likely affect the applications of those technologies within the automotive industry.

The growth of the exhaust systems market is highly influenced by macroeconomic and microeconomic factors. In the near future, new regulatory guidelines pertaining to emission controls are expected to change the industry landscape. Advances in material science technologies, the boom in fuel-efficient automobiles, and a deliberate focus on research and development are some of the key trends driving the dynamics of the exhaust systems market.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

By vehicle type, passenger cars to account for over 3/4th of the global exhaust system revenue

Gasoline powered exhaust systems to comprise 83% of the total market revenue

With over 60% of the market, OEMs are expected to continue to prosper in the exhaust systems market.

S to generate attractive growth prospects, expected to be valued at US$ 10 Bn by 2022

China to experience highest market growth, expected to register a CAGR of 7%

India to experience a CAGR of 6.5% with respect to exhaust systems sales through 2032

K to account for over 2 out of 5 exhaust system sales in 2022 and beyond

“During the forecast period, major automotive exhaust system manufacturers are focusing on developing strategies based on selective catalytic reduction (SCR) technology to curb emissions. As a result, numerous innovations and new products are expected to be launched, resulting in a substantial expansion of revenue pools, “says a Fact.MR analyst.

In What Ways does the Research and Development of Exhaust Systems contribute to the Development of the Market?

Researchers are capable of predicting, describing, and evaluating the dynamics of various system design proposals during the development of automobile exhaust system designs in the market to achieve low vibration levels.

A variety of technical projects and studies are being conducted by EPA to facilitate the future development of this initiative, including a demonstration program for advanced diesel engine technology and a heavy-duty gasoline program. As a result of these developments, it is apparent that automotive exhaust sales are expanding.

In addition, the development of nanotechnology as an alternative to traditional materials for catalytic converters is expected to fuel market growth. Due to the continued production of vehicles and increased ownership, scientists and engineers have been focused on further developing exhaust systems. However, further research has been focused on improving exhaust systems.

How Opportunistic is the Market for Exhaust Systems in the U.S?

The U.S. market for automotive exhaust systems is expected to reach US$ 10 Bn in 2022. As a result of stringent emission standards implementation, the US automotive exhaust systems market is poised to grow substantially in the coming years.

To increase the performance and efficiency of automobiles, several manufacturers are developing high-performance exhaust systems to help them increase their vehicle’s efficiency and operate at maximum efficiency. As a result of the increasing penetration of electric vehicles, the exhaust system market growth will likely slowdown in the near future.

With an increasing number of automotive manufacturers in the market, the demand for exhaust systems has increased. Increased market demand for heavy-duty vehicles in these areas has led to an increase in the market demand for exhaust systems. All of these factors have propelled the market demand for exhaust systems.

Competitive Landscape

Strategic collaborations enable manufacturers to increase production and meet consumer demand which will increase revenue and market share. New products and technologies will enable end-users to benefit in various industries.

In January 2022, SPL Control Inc. has purchased the assets of ENtec Solutions, which include the brand, intellectual property and several key employees. The acquisition was completed in November 2021. This acquisition enhances SPL Control’s expertise and experience, expands its design options to meet specific application requirements, and improves the quality of our supply chain. Hence, SPL continues to provide the most sophisticated gas turbine silencing solutions, built upon our long track record of proven installations.

In June 2021, Highline Warren, a leading manufacturer and distributor of auto maintenance products, announced the acquisition of Sapp Bros. diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) division. As a result of this acquisition, Highline Warren will be able leverage Sapp’s capabilities and relationships in order to better serve their customers throughout their unique national liquids distribution and manufacturing platform.

Key Segments Covered in the Exhaust System Market Report

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Car Exhaust System

LCV Exhaust System

HCV Exhaust System

By Fuel Type

Diesel Exhaust System

Gasoline Exhaust System

By Sales Channel

OEM Exhaust System

Aftermarket Exhaust System

