The Global Market For Vehicle Anti-Theft Systems Is Estimated To Reach US$ 16.2 Billion By 2027

At present, the global vehicle anti-theft system market stands at a value of US$ 11.5 billion and is projected to reach US$ 16.2 billion by the end of 2027. Worldwide sales of vehicle anti-theft systems are anticipated to increase rapidly at a CAGR of 7.1% through 2027.

Vehicle immobilizer systems are expected to exhibit demand growth at 7.5% CAGR owing to stringent government regulations in several countries that mandate the installation of immobilizers as they have been proven to be more secure than other auto theft systems.

The world has witnessed a notable increase in the incidence of car thefts and vehicle break-ins over the past few years and this has fostered a demand for vehicle anti-theft systems. Increasing automobile ownership in emerging economies and rising sales of automobiles across the world are anticipated to favor vehicle anti-theft system market potential over the coming years.

Stringent government regulations that mandate the use of security systems in vehicles to ensure passenger and driver safety are also expected to drive vehicle anti-theft system sales through 2027. Insurance companies providing attractive incentives to car owners with anti-theft systems are also expected to positively influence car security systems market growth throughout the forecast period.

How Will Vehicle Electrification Impact Anti-theft System Sales?

“Vehicle Electrification to Open Up New Opportunities for Vehicle Anti-theft System Manufacturers”

The automotive industry veered toward electrification owing to the increased integration of advanced digital systems such as GPS, RTLS, and the rising popularity of electric vehicles. This led to increased use of software, which is prone to cyberattacks that have been witnessing a notable rise in recent times.

Growing popularity of connected cars and the launch of new cars with advanced cloud-based technologies is anticipated to drive demand for new and advanced anti-theft vehicle security systems.

Vehicle anti-theft system suppliers can focus on the launch of new advanced products such as car theft alarm systems, vehicle anti-theft GPS, antitheft trackers, etc.

Which Product Will Help Vehicle Anti-theft System Companies Up Their Sales Potential?

“Vehicle Immobilizer Systems to Witness Upsurge in Demand”

The global vehicle anti-theft system market, based on product type, is segmented into steering locks, alarms, biometric capture devices, immobilizers, remote keyless entry, and central locking.

Demand for immobilizers is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of around 7.5% over the next five years and is expected to be of major interest to companies looking to increase their sales and revenue generation capacity. Immobilizers notify vehicle owners in case of forced entry and some of the advanced immobilizers even provide the image and location of the person driving the vehicle.

Mandates by governments and insurance companies to install immobilizers in vehicles are also expected to propel growth in this segment through 2027. Whereas, the demand for car theft alarm systems is projected to increase at 5% CAGR.

Competitive Landscape

Companies in the vehicle anti-theft system marketplace are anticipated to focus on the deployment of strategies that would help them increase their market presence such as mergers, collaborations, and partnerships.

In January 2022, Ford, a leading automotive manufacturer, and ADT, a home and business security solutions provider, announced the launch of a new joint venture to enhance vehicle security and address shortcomings of the same. The venture titled Canopy had plans to launch an accessory that can be mounted on vehicles to monitor the surroundings and alert vehicle owners.

Key Market Players:

Continental AG

Robert Bosch GmbH

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

Aptiv plc

Denso Corporation

ALPHA Corporation

Stoneridge Inc.

Huf Hülsbeck & Fürst GmbH & Co. KG

Valeo S.A.

Atech Automotive (Wuhu) Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Tokai Rika Co. Ltd.

Marquardt GmbH

I Car Srl

Directed Inc.

ALPS ALPINE CO. LTD

