The Global Market For Automotive HMI Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 32.1 Billion by 2032

The global automotive human machine interface (HMI) market is valued at US$ 11.3 billion and is expected to reach US$ 32.1 billion by the end of 2032. Worldwide demand for automotive human machine interfaces is projected to increase at a stellar CAGR of 11% over the next ten years. Instrument clusters are anticipated to dominate the global market in terms of share; however, the segment is expected to lose market share to heads-up displays (HUDs) over the coming years owing to the rising deployment of HUDs by OEMs.

The automotive industry has witnessed a substantial increase in technological proliferation over the past decade and vehicle electrification has further bolstered the use of advanced and smart technologies in vehicles.Human machine interface is known to improve human interaction experience with technologies and increase overall safety and control, which is why it is being deployed in automobiles where safety is of paramount importance.

Increasing popularity of connected cars and autonomous vehicles is anticipated to primarily drive automotive human machine interface product demand over the coming years. Increasing investments in research and development of HMI technologies, autonomous vehicles, and advanced automotive components are also expected to favor automotive human machine interface market growth.

Which Region Has a Wide Scope for Human Machine Interface Applications?

“Europe & Asia Pacific to Exhibit Rewarding Market Growth Prospects”

The Europe automotive human machine interface market is anticipated to account for a substantial market share owing to the presence of key automotive companies and increasing focus on the development of autonomous vehicles. Germany is anticipated to be a major market in this region.

Growing autotomize manufacturing in the Asia Pacific region is expected to provide attractive growth opportunities for automotive human machine interface companies over the next ten years. China, India, South Korea, and Japan are anticipated to lead the overall market growth in this region through 2032.

This automotive human machine interface market research report by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, gives a detailed regional assessment of the industry.

Why Should Automotive Human Machine Interface Suppliers Invest in the U.S.?

“High Investments in Autonomous Vehicle Development Will Provide Attractive Business Opportunities”

The United States has always been known for the early adoption of advanced technologies and this has also been true for the trend of autonomous vehicles. The country has witnessed notable investments in research and development of autonomous mobility and this is what makes it an opportune market for automotive human machine interface manufacturers. Autonomous vehicle human machine interfaces are crucial in ensuring proper function and control of these vehicles. Hence, the aforementioned factors make the United States a highly rewarding market for automotive human machine interface companies.

The presence of key automotive companies, rising adoption of HMI technologies, growing demand for enhanced user experience, and the presence of advanced digital infrastructure are other factors that favor automotive human machine interface market potential in the country.

Competitive Landscape

Companies in the automotive human machine interface industry are expected to focus on increasing their business potential through strategies such as partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations.

In June 2022, Volvo, a Swedish multinational vehicle manufacturer, announced a new collaboration with Epic Games, an American video game and software developer. Through this collaboration, Volvo will use Epic’s 3D creation platform ‘Unreal Engine’ for the development of a human machine interface for its vehicles.

In June 2021, Candera GmbH, a leading HMI tool provider signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Varroc Engineering Limited. Through this Varroc aimed to use Candera’s HMI interface for its TFT Instrument Cluster.

