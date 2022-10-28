Global Demand For Animal Drug Compounding Is Anticipated To Reach US$ 4.42 Billion By 2032-End

The global animal drug compounding market has reached a valuation of US$ 2 billion and is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 8.2% to end up at US$ 4.42 billion by 2032. Animal drug compounding entails combining, mixing, or ameliorating ingredients to develop a formulation for the specific need of an animal or a small group of animals. Growth in the adoption of anti-infective agents in animal drug compounding will account for more than 30% of overall market growth.The global market for animal drug compounding expanded at a CAGR of 6.3% over the last four years (2017-2021).

Animal medicine compounding stakeholders have benefited greatly as manufacturing and pharmaceutical industry improvements have accelerated over the past few years. An increase in the awareness of animal health has created a higher demand for animal medicine compounding to improve animal health. In addition, the target market is crucial to fill the gaps between alternative options for veterinary treatment and less availability of licensed drugs for animal medication.

Officially sanctioned drugs are not readily available and compounded medications are a better option to cure a variety of ailments. For instance, chewable tablets that are not acceptable for use in animals such as cats or exotic pets are commercially approved goods in specific dosage forms and are advised for use in certain animal species. In a similar vein, certain commercially available drugs have a taste that some animals find repulsive. Compounding is favored in this situation, especially for medications that are challenging to administer.

What Do Animal Drug Compounding Providers Need to Watch Out For?

“Several Risks Associated with Compounding of Medications”

While compounded drugs for animals have shown benefits, a large and documented risk of drug antagonism has led to reducing the efficacy of one or more drugs. Moreover, the safety of compounded drug formulations is not guaranteed by the FDA (Food and Drug Administration). Such a lack of regulatory standards for animal care has a negative impact on animal welfare programs.

The aforementioned issue could pose a threat to the growth prospects of animal compounded drug manufacturers, although they are resorting to strong strategies to get around these obstacles and seize the market opportunity.

Why are Animal Drug Compounding Providers Thriving in the U.S.?

The United States animal drug compounding market is currently estimated at US$ 1.16 billion and is expected to top US$ 2 billion by 2032.

For the past decade, the United States has dominated the market for animal medicine compounding in North America and is anticipated to continue doing so going ahead as well. Sales in the nation are being fueled by expanding manufacturing and pharmaceutical industries as well as an increase in demand for various animal medications among those who own pets.

A crucial factor promoting innovation in the local market is the country’s strong regulatory culture for the veterinary industry. Additionally, over the years, ongoing pharmacy R&D and an increase in veterinarian collaborations to bridge the therapeutic demand of various animal species have solidified the income prospects of the local market.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent animal drug compounding manufacturers are Wedgewood Pharmacy, Triangle Compounding Pharmacy, Davis Islands Pharmacy, Custom Med Compounding Pharmacy, Central Compounding Center South, Wellness Pharmacy of Cary, Caringbah Compounding Pharmacy, Millers Pharmacy, Smith’s Pharmacy, Specialist Compounding Pharmacy Pte Ltd., and Tache Pharmacy.

We are expecting a very competitive environment in the global market for animal drug compounding. Key industry participants are launching several new products to survive the fierce competition.

In December 2020, Wedgewood Pharmacy and Partners Group inked a binding acquisition agreement to take over New Harbor Capital as the company’s principal stakeholder.

Wedgewood Pharmacy and Partners Group inked a binding acquisition agreement to take over New Harbor Capital as the company’s principal stakeholder. In March 2021,Osceola Capital announced the launch of Revelation Pharma Corp. in collaboration with veteran businessman Jacob Beckel, to explore investments and alliances in the pharmacy compounding market.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the price points of key providers of animal drug compounding positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion, in the recently published report.

Segmentation of Animal Drug Compounding Industry Research

By Product :

Anti-Invectives

Metronidazole

Ketoconazole

Other Antibiotics

Anti-Inflammatory

Prednisolone

Tramadol

Other Anti-Inflammatory

CNS Agents

Potassium Bromide

Gabapentin

Other CNS Agents

GI Drugs

Apo morphine

Ursodiol

Cisapride

Other GI Drugs

Others

Methimazole

Other Drugs

By Route of Administration :

Oral

Injectable

Topical

Rectal

Ocular

By Animal Type :

Companion Animal

Dogs

Cats

Horses

Birds

Others

Livestock Animals

By Dosage Form :

Capsules

Suspension

Solutions

Powders

Others

By Region :

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & ASEAN

Oceania

MEA

