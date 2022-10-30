According to latest research study by FactMR, Organic Dog Food market is on the urge to showcase substantial growth of close to 5% during 2021-2031. Organic dog food demand will witness a surge with optimistic growth outlook on the back of pet adoption, growing dog population and dog owner’s concern about health and wellbeing of their pets.

This demand is further set to bolster as the consumer landscape in the pet food industry is shifting, towards organic pet food catering to younger and more educated customers. Customers want their pet food to be fresh and nutritious, also they prefer it to be served in a more natural manner. Pet owners are worried with what they feed their four-legged family members. Nestlé Purina PetCare Company conducted a study and discovered that 84% of pet owners are worried about the ingredients in their pets’ food. Before purchasing pet food, more than four out of five pet owners are likely to read the ingredient list.

A competitive pet food manufacturer takes into account the rationale behind organic food trend, the customer preferences, and the product portfolio’s diversification.

Consumers with higher per capita income are more likely to spend money on healthy and organic pet food to boost their pet’s health. Furthermore, by providing consumers with a variety of flavors, the widespread availability of products in a variety of price ranges is boosting global potential volume of organic dog food.

Millennials to Pilot the Organic Dog Food Sales

More millennial pet owners, who grew up in a more health-conscious scenario, showcase the upward trend towards organic pet food and it is projected to grow with similar trajectory

According to various studies, 70% of dog owners had placed their pet on a special diet, supporting the fact that 45 %of dog owners were on a special diet themselves.

Nearly half of those who consume organic food also feed organic pet food to their pets. Moreover, 45%of owners who consume a high-protein diet often feed their pets with high-protein diet.

In addition, nearly 40% of people who get food delivered as part of a subscription package also get a service for their dog or cat.

In U.S, 73% of millennials actually own a pet, while 89% of millennials who have purchased a home in 2019 have a pet.

While pet food manufacturers are appealing millennial pet owners, through more transparency about the content and origin of their raw material. The sales of organic dog food is expected to rise touching the sky with millennial pet owners playing the role of pilot in the market development.

Europe Demand Outlook for Organic Dog Food

According to the FEDIAF (European Pet Food Industry), approximately 87.5 million households have at least one pet animal. Around a quarter of these households have at least one dog. Furthermore, the annual revenue from pet food sales in Europe is estimated to be about US$ 25 Bn.

Furthermore, pet food goods are sold in Europe in the amount of 8.5 billion tons per year. Furthermore, Europe is home to approximately 132 pet food companies with approximately 200 plants spread across the continent, and the area has one of the highest demands for dog food, with the overall pet food industry expected to rise at a rate of close to 3% annually in the coming years.

Moreover, Germany has around 10 Million dogs which is the second-highest dog population in Europe as of 2019. The growing popularity of organic food in Italy and Germany is expected to fuel market expansion. This is going to elevate the dog organic food sales from these countries and is poised to keep the market growth consistent throughout the forecast period.

Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Organic Dog Food?

Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of Organic Dog Food include

Castor & Pollux

Blues Buffalo

Newman’s Own

Benevo

Lily’s Kitchen

Bailey’s Bowl

Stella & Chewy’s

Honest Kitchen

Wellness Core

Primal

Organix

Diamond Naturals, Evanger’s

Kirkland Signature other prominent players.

The manufacturers have streamlined their supply chain network with the veterinary hospitals, consulting doctors, and pet homes to gain more market coverage. The market is the highly fragmented with abundant number of players operating regionally based on the competitive pricing of organic food.

Also, the continuous increase in the number of variety, flavors, type, and food specialty of organic food ingredients in the marketplace, as manufacturers of pet health dietary supplements seek to formulate better products, which will be one of the contributing factors to this market development.

Key Segments

By Dog Age

Puppy

Senior

Adult

By Type

Dry Food

Wet Food

By Organic Content

100% Organic

95% Organic

70% Organic

By Food Specialty

Gluten-Free

Grain-Free

Limited Ingredient

Grain Inclusive

Functional

Others

By Health Requirement

High Protein

Senior Health

Digestive Aids

Immune Support

Skin & Itch

Weight Conditions

By Flavor type

Lamb

Beef

Chicken

Vegetable

Seafood

Turkey

Others

By Ingredient type

Animal Derived

Plant Derived

By Sales Channel

Modern Trade Channels

Online Channel

Third Party Website

Direct to Customer

Pet Food Stores

Others

By Region

North America

US & Canada

Latin America

Brazil, Mexico, Argentina & Rest of Latin America

Europe

Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Benelux, Russia, and Rest of Europe

East Asia

China, Japan, South Korea

South Asia

India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Rest of South Asia

Oceania

Australia and New Zealand

Middle East and Africa

GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain.

The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

