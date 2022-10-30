According to the latest research by Fact.MR, the dog clothes market grew at a rapid pace from 2016 to 2020. During the forecast period, the demand for dog clothes is expected to grow at a significant rate. This growth is anticipated as growing preferences for eco-friendly garments, people disposable income increases, resulting in higher spending on pet care and grooming. The UK region has seen a significant uptick in the adoption rate of pets, with dogs being the most common. Currently, more than 9.9 million dogs are kept as domestic pets in the United Kingdom, and this figure is projected to rise dramatically. With this adoption pace, pet dog wellbeing and health become a major need, driving the market for dog cloths.

Increased understanding of pet well-being and safety is driving demand development in Oceania and East Asia. Furthermore, this region’s rising economy propels industry expansion. Dogs have been common in Asia-Pacific because they can be left alone for longer periods of time than cats and are suitable for single and small apartments.

What Factors Are Driving Dog Clothes Market?

Globally dogs are considered as most common pets, and because of their heavy fur covered skin, they often get contaminated to dust as a result of outdoor activities. Furthermore, they are prone to infections caused by untidy fur, which increases the likelihood of bacterial development. As a result, demand for dog clothes is driven by specialty pet accessories as well as a rise in pet care awareness. Pet owners recognize the significance of pet hygiene and sanitation, which increases the demand for dog clothes.

A rise in disposable income is also a major driving factor in the dog clothing industry. Pet owners who have more discretionary funds are more likely to consider buying pet care and appeal such as dog clothing. As a result, dog clothes are expected to be in higher demand over the forthcoming years.

How COVID-19 does Impact the Dog Clothes Market?

COVID-19 disrupted national and global markets, affecting both industries and nations. Due to uncertainties such as halted total manufacturing and facilities, the dog clothing industry has also experienced a setback. Despite having a significant effect on the global pet grooming market, these disruptions are likely to be transient and to diminish as businesses resume daily operations.

The residential segment of the dog clothing industry is growing at a rapid pace. As a result of the global epidemic lockdown, many workers preferred to work from home, and many others experienced social isolation despite the fact that others were there.

As a result, many people have adopted dogs, and the UK has announced a shortage of puppies in the third quarter of 2020 as a result. The kennel club revealed that traffic to its online puppy adoption site increased by 140 percent year on year. In addition, the RSPCA has recorded a 600 percent increase in visitors to its puppy fostering portal. With the rise in adoption, the dog clothing industry is expected to expand rapidly.

Who are the key Manufacturers of Dog Clothes Market?

The dog clothes market is a fragmented, hence, the market comprises of more number of regional and international players at the market. Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of dog clothes market

Hip Doggie Inc.

Moshiqa

Hunter International GmbH

Pet Rageous Designs LLC.

Insect Shield

MILK&PEPPER

Organic Apparel USA

North Fetch Athletics

Bedhead Pajamas Inc.

PET stock

others

Key players are continuously operating with the strategies to gain significant market share, using both organic and inorganic growth strategies. The main objectives of these companies are to develop and innovate new type of products, by which dogs feel comfortable and fashionable with the fabric and fitting.

Segmentation Analysis of Dog Clothes Market

The global dog clothes market is bifurcated based on dog cloth type, cloth material type, season and geographic regions.

Based on Dog Cloth Type:

Coats

Fashionable Coats

Insect Repellent Coat

Reflective Jacket

Others

Sweaters & Hoodies

Jackets

Shirts

Skirts

Sweatshirts

Sun-protective Coats

Others

Scissors Clippers

Guillotine Clippers

Grinding Clippers

Based on Dog Cloth Material Type:

Cotton

Lenin

Polyester

Rayon

Microfiber

Vinyl

Acrylic

Fabric Blends

Based on Season:

Summer Clothes

Monsoon Clothes

Winter Clothes

Based on geographic regions:

North America

US

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Europe

Germany

Italy

France

Spain

UK

BENELUX

Russia

Rest of Europe

East Asia

China

South Korea

Japan

South Asia & Oceania

India

Malaysia

Thailand

Singapore

Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)

Rest of South Asia & Oceania

Middle East and Africa

GCC Countries

South Africa

Turkey

Other Africa

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain.

The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Dog Clothes Market Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

