According to the latest research by Fact.MR, the dog perfume sales is set to witness moderate growth during 2021-2031. Demand for dog perfume will witness steady recovery in the short term, with an optimistic growth outlook in the long run. Factors such as increasing pet dog adoption and increasing awareness on pet dog hygiene is estimated to contribute towards sales growth.

Also, increasing disposable income in various high-income countries is what allowing higher expenditure on pet dog’s maintenance by the owner. All these factors combined are set to project positive market growth in the coming years. The dog population has been drastically increasing in many high-income countries. The trend of keeping a dog as a pet is one of the major reason for such an increase in the pet dog population. Dogs are considered to be one of the family members in the current era. Maintaining their hygiene is one of the major concern to the owner’s, in order to prevent chronic skin allergies

Majority of the pet dog owners have a common problem of foul smell from their dogs. Since the dogs are not made to bath on daily basis owing to arising of health issues such as skin itching and flaking. That’s why there’s always a chance of developing a foul smell on the dog’s fur. Owing to such factors the demand for dog perfume is significantly increasing and thus, manufacturers are introducing various new fragrances to attract a newer consumer base as a whole contributing towards the sales growth.

Why Dog Perfumes Gaining Importance Nowadays?

The world is getting busier, dogs owners are not able to spend some quality time on giving cleansing bath to their pets. Dog perfumes come in handy on days like these to keep their pet smell nice. Despite its erratic bathing routine, a dog owner does not have to worry about his pet smelling foul. They smell wonderful when you give them a sniff of the pet scent.

A study found that when people smell the scent of someone they care about, they have an intense and emotional response to them. This effect also contributes to strengthening of connection between humans and their pet dogs. Researches also show that keeping a dog at home improves one’s quality of life.

It helps one deal with surroundings more respectfully and honestly, reducing depression. That’s why the dog owners do prefer to spend some extra bucks on such perfumes.

US Dog Perfume Demand Outlook

The US dog perfume market accounts for a significant share in North America. This is due to the fact that the country has presence of many dog owners. They have been extensively spending on maintaining their dog’s health and hygiene. Apart from that, there are a lot many dog lovers who are susceptible to allergic reaction from dogs fur smell.

According to AAFA (Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America) in the United States, more than thirty per cent of people suffer from an allergic reaction from dogs. People who have such allergies have developed skin and nose irritation, eye inflammation etc. Since the allergen on the dog’s fur is responsible for such an issue they can be easily neutralized through special perfume for dogs. That’s the reason for increasing in perfume consumption for dogs in the US.

All these, factors collectively reflect towards increasing demand for dog perfume in the US and thus, the manufacturers in this country can experience frequent business from the local customers. Allowing the market to expand and propel in the coming years.

Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Dog Perfume?

Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of dog perfume include

Captain Zack

Odo-Rite

Boltz

Petveda

Pets Empire

Bodhi Dog

Gerrard Larriett

Earth Bath

South Barks

Lambert Kay

Guangzhou Yilong Daily Chemicals Company Ltd

Borammy

Melao

other prominent players.

The dog perfume supply competition is perfect in nature with many player presence across the globe. Key players are practicing a mixed blend of various organic and inorganic strategies to gain monetary benefits and catering the product demand.

Many of the players are offering custom made dog perfume, which consists of customized flavor and name tag on the perfume bottle. All these strategies are set to attract more customer towards manufacturers of dog perfume.

