According to the latest research by Fact.MR, the hot glue guns market is set to witness steady growth during 2021-2031. Demand for these glue guns will witness steady recovery in the short term, with a positive growth outlook in the long run.With the use of these glue guns is rising across various industries like electronics, food, packaging and others because of their easy use and better result, it is projected that the demand for these glue guns will rise in upcoming years.

Due to Covid-19, the glue market saw a decrease in demand as production were on hold in many countries, but with the ease in lockdown and reopening almost all industries, the demand for glue gun is expected to increase.Various industries are preferring to use these glue guns as adhesives instead of using other solvent-based adhesives or other glues. These glue guns have many advantages over other fasteners which helps them to attract more consumers.

These hot glue gun dries strong compared with other adhesives, so consumers are preferring this because they can provide a strong bond between the objects they want to glue. These glue guns can also provide a long shelf-life, so after using these hot glue consumers would not have to worry about the product for a long time.

Which Industries are Using Hot Glue Guns?

These glue guns have many advantages over other solvent-based adhesives and due to that, they are finding their use in various industries across the globe.

The electronics industry find major use of these glue guns, various components and sockets are joined together by using these glue guns. Many components in the smartphone and also the back panel of the phone are fixed together by using these glue guns. In other electronic devices like laptops, smart tablets and others use these glue gun to join components together.

The food & packaging industry also use these glue guns, as many food cartons like milk, juice and others use these glue guns for a better seal. Frozen food packaging industry also use these glue gun because they provide a good seal for a long period even in cold temperature.

United States of America Hot Glue Guns market Outlook

The United States has a big share in this market as the demand for these glue guns in the country is driven by the electronic industry in the country. The United States has one of the biggest electronic industry in the world and due to that, the use of these glue guns is high in the country.

The deep freeze packaging industry also holds a major share in the glue guns industry. The frozen food industry in the country is huge and most of the packaging of these food are done by using these glue guns.

Asia Pacific Hot Glue Guns Market Outlook

Asia Pacific region holds the biggest market share for hot glue guns compared to other regions. Asia dominates this market because of the use of these glue guns in the food and packaging industry, as the market of packing goods has increased in the region the demand for glue guns has also increased in recent time and is expected to keep on increasing in the future.

China is the biggest country for these glue gun as the country have a huge packaging industry and China also have one of the biggest electronic industry in the world and the demand of electronics has been increasing and with that, the demand for glue gun is also on a rise.

India, Japan and the Republic of South Korea are key shareholders in the glue gun market. This is because South Korea and Japan have a big electronic industry and in India, the food and packaging industry is growing at a great pace along with an increase in electronics manufacturing in the country.

Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Hot Glue Guns?

Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of hot glue guns include

BSTPOWER

SureBonder

PAM Fastening Technology

MELTOX

Arrow Fastener

Adhesive technologies

Attican Black Iron

Metronic International

Stanly Bostitch

YutaoZ Professional

Manufacturers are spending heavily to make a better product. Furthermore, they are investing in newer technology and performing researches on how these glue gun can be also used in the wood & furniture industry.

They are trying to make glue guns, even more, user friendly by reducing the weight of these guns so they can be used for a longer time.

Key Segments

By Gun Type

Slot Gun

Strip Gun

Fiber Gun

By End-Use

Food Industry

Electronics Industry

Packaging Industry

Others

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline Stores

By Region

North America

US & Canada

Latin America

Brazil, Mexico, Argentina & Rest of Latin America

Europe

Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Benelux, Russia, and Rest of Europe

East Asia

China, Japan, South Korea

South Asia

India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Rest of South Asia

Oceania

Australia and New Zealand

Middle East and Africa

GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa

