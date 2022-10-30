According to the latest research by Fact.MR, dog bowls market is set to witness steady growth during 2021-2031. Demand for dog bowls will witness steady recovery in the short term, with an optimistic growth outlook in the long run. Muted demand from Pet industry will have limited opportunities in a short period, however, sales of dog bowls in the household industry will provide momentum.

A dog bowl is a round or oval shape utensil that is used to feed the pet or dogs. The Pet care industry will have tremendous growth in the coming years owing to pet humanization. The dog bowl is found in different places such as animal shelters, zoos, pet stores, kennels etc. dog bowl are made of different materials such as stainless steel, plastic etc. to avoid pet injuries and any other infections.

In recent years animal husbandry has been increased where households have started keeping a pet in the house and at the workplace. Dog lovers have been increased who like to take dogs on outdoor activities or vacations. In these cases, the dog bowl is easy to carry and comes in handy. Dog owners are buying multiple bowls to keep in different places such as office, home and farmhouse.

Household’s financial Recovery Likely to Augment Dog bowl Sales

Households are the leading buyers of dog bowls but the dog bowl market has been interrupted around the globe owing to the COVID-19-induced slowdown. This has also had a ripple effect on bowl sales.

Although lockdown and shelter-at-home guidelines have meant restricted the sales and manufacturing of products, sales are likely to improve over the course of the assessment period.

The US and Canada Dog Bowl Market Outlook

The United States is one of the leading manufacturer and consumer of dog bowls. The American Pet Products Association has conducted the National pet owner survey 2019-2020 in which around 85 million families or nearly 67% of US households own a pet where 63.4 million households have dogs which are having nearly 89.7 million.

On the other hand, as per The Canadian Animal Health Institute (CAHI) 2020 data, nearly 58% of households own at least one pet where around 7.7 million are dogs and 8.1 million are cats. Dog bowl also being used for cats in Canada and the US.

The United States is the growing dog bowl market which will have marvelous growth in the forecasted period. Canada will have a slight decrease in the short term owing to covid-19 but it will have courage afterwards.

Europe Demand Outlook for Dog Bowl

Many countries in the EU have been severely impacted by the COVID-19 crisis, which has led to a decline in economic activates. Europe household has been witnessed growth in owning a pet such as a cat and a dog.

According to Europe Pet Food Industry 2019 data, nearly 77.4 million dogs living as a pet where 58.4 Million of those dogs are living in European Union. There is a slight decrease in the dog as a pet as compared to 2016 data.

Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Dog Bowl?

Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of Dog bowl include

Bergan Easy

Outward Hound Fun

PetFusion Elevated

Loving Pets Bella

Crown Majestic Diamond

Neater Feeder

JW Pet SkidStop

Van Ness

OurPets Premium DuraPet

MidWest Bowls

amazonbasics

urpower etc.

These manufacturers and suppliers are having long-term contracts with the retailers and supermarkets and hypermarkets to sell the bowls. These manufacturers also selling the bowls through their own websites with help of third party delivery partners. Crown majestic diamond, Bergan easy are having contracts with pet clinics and feed retailers to sell the bowls.

Dog Bowl Market Segmentation:

Global Dog Bowl Market, by Material

Stainless Steel

Plastic

Ceramic

Wood

Others (Stoneware, Silicone, Glass etc.)

Global Dog Bowl Market, by Number of Bowls

1

2

3

Above 3

Global Dog Bowl Market, by Bowl Size / Wither Height

25 – 35 cm

35 – 45 cm

45 – 65 cm

Above 65 cm

Global Dog Bowl Market, by Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Global Dog Bowl Market, by Region

North America

US & Canada

Latin America

Brazil, Mexico, Others

Western Europe

EU5

Nordics

Benelux

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)

Greater China

India

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa

GCC Countries

Other Middle East

South Africa

Other Africa

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain.

The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

