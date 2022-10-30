According to latest research by Fact.MR plastic molding machine market is expected to grow with single digit CAGR during forecast period 2021-2031. With increase in manufacturing of automotive components, exterior electrical panels, medical equipment along with dashboards will create demand for plastic molding machines during long run forecast period.

The plastic molding is fast and complicated process gathering popularity in production of plastic materials. Molding machines are used to manufacture different plastic products including telephone handsets, power tool housing, vehicle dashboards and bumpers, electric switches, and many more thus cultivating significant demand opportunities in the market.

Increasing awareness for the energy-saving cause across world will lead the increased adoption demand for electric molding machines globally. The existence of immense advantages including energy savings, reusability and high precision, low maintenance cost are some notable causes for molding machines showcasing the fastest growth projections.

Plastic molding machine technological analysis

On the bases of technology molding machines are segmented as hydraulic, electric, and hybrid machines. Hydraulic technology has major demand in heavy parts manufacturing industries like automotive and aerospace where high newton force is required to mold plastic.

Electric molding machines are controlled digitally which are operated with high speed and accuracy. These machines have major demand in the electrical & electronic industry for the manufacturing of small and complex parts. Consumer goods and the automotive industry have spiking demand contributing to significant growth in the market.

Hybrid molding machines are predicted to increase demand as they combines the properties of both hydraulic and electric molding machine with showcasing upper hand capabilities. It nearly accounts for more than 40 % of the total market share and continues to thrive long run potential. These provide high-pressure application compared to the hydraulic machines and also requires lesser energy rating.

Most market players have strategized their investments in R&D of hybrid molding machine with lesser cost and high precision levels to combine both hydraulic and electric machine operations smoothly.

Europe and North America Plastic Molding Machine Market

In Europe region, molding machine market is driven by the advanced infrastructure and well established R&D facilities along with trained workforce. In this region countries including Italy and Germany are showcasing demand for molding machines due to major manufacturing plants and developed automobile industry.

Further, North America manufacturing industries are investing lightweight automotive equipment to decrease overall weight of vehicle to gain prosperity in the dynamic market. The demand for molding machine is increasing with increasing market of small and complex parts in the automotive and electronics industry over these region. Therefore this escalating demand shall further drive market prominence in Europe and North America altogether.

Who are the key manufacturers of Plastic Molding Machines?

Some of the leading manufacturers of Plastic molding machines are,

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd.

Engel Austria GmbH

Haitian International Holdings Limited

Chen Hsong Holdings Limited

Milacron

Arburg GmbH Co KG

Nissei Plastic Industrial Co., Limited

Husky Injection Molding Systems

Krauss Maffei Group

many others

Key market players are concentrating on manufacturing molding machines which uses less energy and workers along with elevated application offerings. Key players have strategized their presence in the market to flourish down the line product offering and heightened application offering.

Key Segments

By Machine Type

Hydraulic Molding

Electric Molding

Hybrid Molding

By Application Types

Extrusion

Compression

Blow

Injection

Rotational

Others

By Stroke Type

Horizontal

6 axis

3 axis

Vertical

4 axis

6 axis

By End-use Industry

Automotive

Consumer Goods

Electronics & Electricals

Packaging

Others

By Region

North America

US & Canada

Latin America

Brazil, Mexico, Others

Western Europe

EU5

Nordics

Benelux

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)

Greater China

India

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa

GCC Countries

Other Middle East

North Africa

South Africa

Other Africa

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain.

The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Plastic Molding Machine report highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

