Worldwide Sales Of Dental Braces Are Projected To Increase At A High CAGR of 6.7% By 2027

Worldwide sales of dental braces are projected to increase at a high CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2027. The global dental braces market accounts for a valuation of US$ 3.85 billion in 2022 and is predicted to reach US$ 5.7 billion by the end of 2027.

Rising focus on dental hygiene and increasing incidence of malocclusions are expected to majorly drive dental brace sales over the coming years. Teeth aligners and orthodontic retainers are expected to witness a substantial increase in demand over the years to come.

Prominent Key Players Of The Dental Braces Market Survey Report:

3M

Dentsply Sirona

Align Technology Inc.

Ormco Corporation

Great Lakes Dental Technologies

Henry Schien Inc.

DB Orthodontics G&H Orthodontics

TP Orthodontics Inc.

Institut Straumann AG

AMERICAN ORTHODONTICS

Key Segments Covered in Dental Braces Industry Research

By Product Type : Metal Braces/Traditional Braces Ceramic Braces Invisalign

By Position : External Braces Lingual Braces

By End User : Children Teenagers Adults



The report covers following Dental Braces Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Dental Braces market:

Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Dental Braces

Latest industry Analysis on Dental Braces Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors

Key trends Analysis of Dental Braces Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.

Changing Dental Braces demand and consumption of diverse products

Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries

New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types

Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Dental Braces major players

Dental Braces Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery

Dental Braces demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

