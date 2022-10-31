At-Home Celiac Testing Market Poised To Garner Maximum Revenues By 2031

According to the Latest Research by the Fact.MR The Celiac Testing market is set to gain growth in the forecast period 2021-2031 at a CAGR of 8.0%. The Reason for the growth is The increase in prevalence of Celiac disease globally. Rising awareness against the celiac disease and the increase in government expenditure in healthcare helps the growth of the market in Forecast period. 

What is Driving Demand for Celiac Test kit Market?

The Celiac Disease patients are increasing Globally. According to the Celiac disease foundation, the prevalence of the disease is increasing every year, this helps in boosting the celiac disease test kit market.

The Guidelines declared by the NICE National Institute for health and care Excellence drives the demand of the market. NICE recommends Immunoglobulin A (IgA) tissue transglutaminase (tTG) as a primary test for coeliac disease. Many other Government and Non-Government bodies are spreading awareness Regarding Celiac Disease Screening tests Globally this factor escalates the Market demand.

The introduction of new technologies and new products in the celiac disease testing market drives the demand of the market. The increase in government expenditure in the healthcare sector for developing new home test kits boosts the demand of the celiac disease test kits market.

Key Segments

  • By Method
    • Serologic Test
    • Genetic Testing
    • Small-Bowel Biopsy
  • By End Users
    • Hospitals
    • Diagnostic laboratories
    • Home care
    • Specialized Clinics
  • By Region
    • North America
    • Latin America
    • Europe
    • South Asia
    • East Asia
    • Oceania
    • Middle East and Africa

Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of At-Home Celiac Testing Market?

According to latest analysis by Fact.MR.

  • PRIMA Lab SA
  • Glutenostics Inc.
  • NanoRepro AG.
  • myLAB Box.
  • EverlyWell
  • Immuno Laboratories Inc.
  • Microdrop LLC.
  • RxHome Test
  • Targeted Genomics
  • Genovate
  • YORKTEST Laboratories
  • SMARTBLOOD LIMITED
  • Personal Diagnostics

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

  • At-Home Celiac Testing Market Segments
  • At-Home Celiac Testing Market Dynamics
  • Historical Actual Market Size, 2016 – 2020
  • market Size & Forecast 2021 to 2031
  • At-Home Celiac Testing Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
  • Competition & Companies involved
  • Market Drivers and Restraints

