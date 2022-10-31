Worldwide Demand For Blow Fill Seal Technology Is Anticipated To Reach US$ 7.0 Billion By 2032-End

The global blow fill seal technology market is set to enjoy a valuation of US$ 3.0 billion in 2022 and further expand at a CAGR of 8.6% to reach US$ 7.0 billion by the end of 2032. Contribution of blow fill seal accounted for nearly 3.3% of the global pharmaceutical packaging market at the end of 2022. BFS technology is used in pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, cosmetics and personal care, and other industries (chemicals, etc.). The bottles, ampoules, pre-filled syringes, and vials, are used to fill ophthalmic, respiratory, injectable medications, wound care, and biologics are the main products produced using BFS technology.

Blow fill seal technology is primarily used for sterile filling and sealing of a container. BFS technology is preferred as it ensures contamination-free filling at low costs. The use of BFS for aseptic filling allows precise filling and hence proves to be beneficial for unit-dose packaging of pharmaceuticals. These attributes of the BFS technology are fueling its demand across the globe.

Furthermore, regulatory bodies such as FDA and MHRA have laid stringent guidelines for filling ophthalmic and injectable drugs. These guidelines have resulted in surged demand for BFS technology across the globe. Thus, the BFS technology market is anticipated to have a highly positive outlook in the years to come.

Will the Pharmaceutical Sector in the U.S. Drive High Demand for Blow Fill Seal Technology?

The United States BFS technology market is currently estimated at US$ 989.8 million and is expected to reach US$ 2,224.1 million by 2032.

The demand for BFS technology in the region is mainly driven by the rising demand for biotechnology-derived drugs as well as new bio-manufacturing formats. These niche drugs require flexible filling solutions for the accommodation of different batch sizes which can be achieved by using BFS technology.

Manufacturers in the region are expanding their production capacity as well as product offerings by the acquisition of small-scale players. The established healthcare sector in the region is anticipated to represent a steady demand for BFS technology in the years to come and expand by 2.2X its current value by 2032.

Why is PE BFS technology Most Widely Used?

Attributes such as easy availability, non-reactivity at room temperature, and excellent barrier properties offered by polyethylene material are likely to drive the demand for the segment during the forecast period.

The most popular product type PE has remained the primary material of choice among the blow fill seal technology end-users. With the substantial traction for sterile pharmaceutical packaging gaining traction, blow fill seal technology has remained the favorite choice of packaging among manufacturers.

Furthermore, LDPE accounts for more than 60% of the PE used in the BFS technology market and is projected to maintain its lead in the global market, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% during 2022-32.

Will Market Growth Be Led by Pharmaceutical Industry?

Applications for BFS technology can be found in many different sectors. But the pharmaceutical business continues to be its biggest consumer. The pharmaceuticals segment is witnessing significant growth over the past two years. To produce hygienic and aseptic packing products in a regulated environment without any additional interruption of foreign particles, advancements like BFS technology are used.

Co-extrusion technology uses a combination of up to seven layers and is specifically used for delicate products like injectable pharmaceuticals that are sensitive to oxygen and carbon dioxide.

Growing demand for non-contaminated drug formulations and the increased demand for single dosage packaging, for reference prefilled syringes, is accelerating the demand for the market in pharmaceutical sectors.

The pharmaceutical segment is expected to account for more than 98% share by 2032 end.

Competitive Landscape

Market’s prominent manufacturers are Amanta Healthcare Ltd, Unither Pharmaceuticals, Pharmapack Co. Ltd, Catalent, Inc., Curida AS, Unipharma LLC, Weiler Engineering, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc., Takeda Pharmaceuticals International AG, Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation, Horizon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Brevetti Angela S.R.L., and Recipharm AB.

The manufacturers are partnering with pharmaceutical players and are providing contract manufacturing services for their ampoules and prefilled syringes and injectable. Supplementing production, capacity expansion, upgrading, and enhancing their operational efficiency have remained the primary focus of technology providers. Additionally, collaboration remains the go-to strategy seen among the manufacturers trying to expand their geographical presence.

In Dec 2021, Woodstock was granted a US patent for their Cold BFS system. In this process, optimal temperature is controlled to prevent heat related damage and is ideal for medicines that are susceptible to heat.

In Jan. 2021, Berry Global Healthcare launched Cyrano, their lightest blow fill seal closure. It was designed to reduce plastic usage and provide an easy solution to all intravenous and infusion systems.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the price points of key manufacturers of blow fill seal technology positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion, in the recently published report.

Segmentation of Blow Fill Seal Technology Industry Research

By Product Type :

Bottles

2-100ml

100-500ml

Above 500ml

Ampoules

1-10ml

10-100ml

Vials

1-10ml

10-50ml

Prefilled Syringes & Injectable

By Material Type :

PE

LDPE

HDPE

PP

Others (EVOH etc.)

By End-Use :

Pharmaceuticals

Ophthalmic

Injectable

Biologics

Wound Care

Respiratory Therapy

Food & Beverages

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Others (Chemicals etc.)

By Region :

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

MEA

