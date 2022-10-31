Demand For Organ Preservation Solutions Is Predicted To Increase At 7.2% CAGR From 2022 To 2027

The global organ preservation solutions market currently accounts for a valuation of US$ 233 million and is anticipated to reach US$ 330 million by the end of 2027. Worldwide demand for organ preservation solutions is forecasted to accelerate at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2027.

Demand for static cold storage techniques is predicted to increase at a higher CAGR of 7.5% through 2027. The kidneys, liver, lungs, pancreas, and heart are all preserved with these methods.

According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, sales of organ preservation solutions are predicted to evolve at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2027. Since organs frequently collapse after being removed from the human body, organ preservation techniques are employed to safeguard organs before transplantation. Organ preservation techniques are used to keep organs safe for organ transplantation and research. The rising rate of multi-organ failure, the ageing population, the increase in organ transplants and organ donors, and the expansion of programs to promote organ donation are the main factors driving market growth.

For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report –https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7752

What Challenges are Faced by Organ Preservation Solution Providers?

“High Cost of Organ Transplant Procedures and Available Alternatives”

The market for organ preservation solutions is suffering from a decrease in the number of organ donors available for transplants involving the kidney, liver, heart, and other organs.

The gap between supply and demand is growing as the number of organ donors drops, which could impede market expansion. Due to a lack of available organ donors, surgeons are increasingly turning to artificial organs. Additionally, the demand for organ transplants is impacted by a lack of reimbursement.

High cost of organ transplant procedures, the absence of suitable donors, and available alternatives to organ transplantation, such as the development of organs with the aid of stem cell treatments are hampering market growth.

How Can New Entrants Penetrate This Market?

“Start-ups Can Focus on Developing Innovative Organ Preservation Techniques”

New entrants are engaged in investing in research and development to create advanced products. New companies are working to develop innovative organ preservation methods that will extend their shelf lives while posing fewer hazards.

OrganX Scientific, a start-up based in the U.S. seeks to transform organ transplantation by developing innovative novel preservation technologies. OrganX Scientific intends to commercialize its invention with active perfusion of blood through the organ while it is being transported and kept in settings that replicate the human body. This would lengthen an organ’s ability to survive throughout shipment and guarantee that it stays in good shape.

Why is the U.S. a Major Market for Organ Preservation Solutions?

“Increase in Number of Patients of Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease”

The U.S. market is anticipated to develop as a result of rising FDA approvals, the significant presence of manufacturers of organ preservation solutions, the rise in renal illnesses, and an increase in organ transplant procedures.

Due to the high number of organ transplants occurring in the country and the significant technological advancements made to perform these procedures, the market is predicted to grow quickly during the projected period.

The market has been fueled by an increase in the number of patients with alcoholic fatty liver diseases, an increase in demand for cutting-edge treatment options, and rising government investments in the development of organ preservation techniques.

Speak To Research Analyst For Detailed Insights: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=7752

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the organ preservation solutions market are involved in reimbursement scenarios, the development of modern technologies, and the introduction of new products.

For instance :

In 2021, the LIVERguard Donor Liver Preservation System was introduced by Paragonix Technologies in the U.S. and Europe. This tactic boosted Paragonix’s global presence and broadened its range of products.

In 2020, OrganoPlate Caco-2, an assay-ready product line was introduced by MIMETAS for organs-on-chips. 38 intestinal tubules were formed in this product while flowing against an extracellular matrix. The goal of this product’s development was to make organs-on-chips technology accessible to everyone.

Organ Preservation Solutions Industry Research Segments

By Technique :

Static Cold Storage

Hypothermic Machine Perfusion

Normothermic Machine Perfusion

Others

By Organ Type :

Kidneys

Liver

Lungs

Heart

Others

By End User :

Organ Transplant Centers

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

By Region :

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Interested to Procure The Data? Inquire here at –https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7752

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com