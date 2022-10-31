The Global Medical Adhesive Tapes Market Is Estimated To Reach US$ 14.5 Billion by 2030

The global medical adhesive tapes market is currently valued at US$ 9.3 billion and is projected to account for a sales revenue of US$ 14.5 billion by the end of 2030. Demand for medical adhesive tapes is slated to increase steadily at a 5.7% CAGR over the next eight years.

China is anticipated to emerge as a highly opportunistic market for medical adhesive tapes across the forecast period owing to increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure development and the rising senescent population. Sales of medical adhesive tapes in China are anticipated to rise at a phenomenal CAGR of over 10% throughout the forecast period and end up with an estimated valuation of around US$ 3.3 billion by 2030.

Focus on healthcare has increased substantially in recent years owing to the high prevalence of chronic diseases and this has bolstered demand for medical products across the world. This is anticipated to primarily propel medical adhesive tape demand through 2030. An increasing number of surgeries, growing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising focus on advanced wound care, increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure development, and advancements in adhesive technologies are other factors that are anticipated to favor medical adhesive tapes market potential over the next eight years.

Which Prospects Govern Medical Adhesive Tapes Market Future?

“Increasing Number of Surgeries Being Performed Across the World”

The world has witnessed the advent of chronic diseases in recent years and this has led to an increasing number of surgeries being performed for the treatment of such diseases. Medical adhesive tapes are used to secure wound dressings and catheters, which makes them essential for pre and post-surgery applications.

The rising rate of hospitalization and increasing popularity of minimally invasive surgeries are also anticipated to drive up the number of surgeries performed over the coming years, which is projected to favor medical adhesive tape sales.

“Fluctuations in Commodity Prices Threatening Shipments of Medical Adhesive Tapes”

Medical adhesive tapes require raw materials such as silicone, rubber, adhesives, etc., which are mostly petroleum-derived raw materials. The prices of these raw materials are subject to fluctuations in the commodity market, and thus create uncertainty for medical adhesive tape manufacturers and hinder overall market potential over the years ahead.

Moreover, higher energy costs have also increased the overall manufacturing costs of raw materials as well as end products and this is also projected to restrain sales of healthcare adhesive tapes through 2030.

How Lucrative is the U.S. Medical Adhesive Tapes Market?

“Developed Healthcare Infrastructure & Rising Geriatric Population to Provide Attractive Opportunities”

The United States medical adhesive tapes market is anticipated to account for a significant market share in the North American region across the forecast period owing to the presence of developed healthcare infrastructure, rising number of surgeries being performed, high prevalence of chronic diseases, growing aging population, and the presence of key medical adhesive tape manufacturers. The high incidence of obesity and diabetes in the country is also expected to favor medical adhesive tapes market potential in the future.

At present, the U.S. medical adhesive tapes market is valued at around US$ 2.5 billion and is expected to have a bright demand outlook throughout the forecast period. Medical breathable non-woven tapes, medical breathable PE tapes, and medical rayon tapes are anticipated to witness a hike in demand over the next eight years in the country.

Which Application is Expected to Lead Market Revenue Generation?

“Wound Dressings to Account for Major Medical Adhesive Tape Demand”

The global medical adhesive tapes market, based on application, is segmented into surgeries, wound dressings, splints, secure IV lines, ostomy seals, and others.

Wound dressing is anticipated to be a major application for medical adhesive tapes across the forecast period owing to advancements in wound care and the rising need for dressings. Increasing recommendations for use of wound care dressings by healthcare professionals and faster healing time associated with these medical adhesive tapes for advanced wound care are other factors anticipated to incite growth in this segment over the coming years.

Competitive Landscape

Medical adhesive tape companies are focusing on the expansion of their business scope through mergers, collaborations, acquisitions, and partnerships to strengthen their sales potential across the world.

In April 2021, Meridian Adhesives Group, a global adhesion solution provider announced the acquisition of Pacific Adhesive Systems (PAS), a Malaysian company providing high-performance adhesive and coating solutions. Meridian strengthened its market stance in the global landscape through this acquisition.

In December 2021, Boyd Corporation, a leading innovator of thermal management technologies announced the acquisition of MBK Tape Solutions, which is known for manufacturing innovative adhesive products for stick-to-skin applications. The acquisitions strengthened Boyd’s medical material science capabilities for various medical applications.

Top players in the medical adhesive tapes market are anticipated to invest in product innovation and fast-track the launch of new products to maximize revenue generation capacity through 2030.

In May 2022, 3M Company, an American multinational organization announced the launch of its new medical adhesive. 3M Spunlace Extended Wear Adhesive Tape on Liner, 4576, was specially developed for wearable health devices attached directly to the skin that require a wear time of up to 21 days.

Segments of Medical Adhesive Tapes Industry Research

By Resin Type :

Acrylic

Silicone

Rubber

Others

By Backing Material :

Paper

Fabric

Plastic

Others

By Adhesion :

Single-sided

Double-sided

By Application :

Surgeries

Wound Dressings

Splints

Secure IV Lines

Ostomy Seals

Others

By Region :

North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC

MEA

