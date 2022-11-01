2022 Meta Expo Singapore Web3 Summit

Singapore, 2022-Nov-01 — /EPR Network/ — yourPRstrategist is pleased to be an Official Media Partner of Meta Expo Singapore.

The concept of metaverse has become a hot, trending topic worldwide, attracting massive attention from both the technology industry and venture capital market. Statistics show that over the first five months of 2022, more than $120 billion worth of capital had been invested in building metaverse technology and infrastructure. This figure is more than double the $57 billion invested in 2021.

According to a June 2022 report by McKinsey & Company titled ‘Value Creation in the Metaverse’, the virtual world is projected to reach US$5 trillion in value by 2030. McKinsey conducted a survey of more than 400 senior leaders and concluded that more than 95% of those business leaders believed that the metaverse will have a positive impact on their industry within the next 5-10 years.

The word “metaverse” is a combination of “meta”, meaning “beyond”, and “verse” which is an abbreviation of “universe”. The metaverse is meant to explore the next stage of the internet through a continuously shared virtual space supported by AR, VR, 3D and other technologies. It is also known as the third generation of internet technology. The metaverse is a new internet application and form of social media that integrates a variety of new technologies, providing an immersive experience based on extended reality technology and generating a mirror of the real world with Digital Twin technology. With an economic system built upon blockchain technology, the virtual world finally integrates with the real world in terms of economic systems, social systems and identity systems, allowing each user to create and edit their own content.

This concept was traced all the way back to the novel “Snow Crash” published by American science fiction writer Neal Stephenson in 1992. In 2021, this metaverse concept went viral as Facebook, Tencent and ByteDance entered the sector one after another with ambitions of being the bellwether. Recently, the metaverse concept has been increasing in popularity. If there is anything that will disrupt the global entertainment industry over the next five to ten years the way Tesla disrupted the global automobile industry, many believe it will be the metaverse. The 2022 MetaExpo Web3.0 Summit is being held against this backdrop.

Summit Features

Vision: To be the most popular social platform for metaverse ecosystems.

Mission: To connect the industry ecosystem by building a platform for sharing knowledge, matching resources and empowering enterprises with information and solutions.

Values: Open, collaborative and mutually beneficial.

https://metaexpo.com/

Participation of world-renowned metaverse companies: This summit attracts world-renowned companies from the metaverse, internet, crypto, digital technology and financial industries to gather in Singapore. Participants exchange state-of-art metaverse technology research and development, allowing us to track the most cutting-edge metaverse technology and business applications.

Authoritative guests and scholarly presentations: This summit has invited authoritative metaverse researchers and executives in charge of metaverse technology at world-renowned internet companies to share ideas, to guide participants through the birth and development process of the metaverse and to experience future use-case scenarios. With a combination of theory and technology, now more than ever, we need to have a much clearer understanding of how the metaverse and other third-generation internet technologies are evolving to change our lives.

Immersive interactive experience: At this summit, exhibitors will offer immersive on-site experiences built upon AR and VR technology in such a way that the audience can have a more intuitive understanding about basic metaverse use-case scenarios.

High-end networking and upstream/downstream resources across the metaverse industrial chain: This Metaverse Summit has set corresponding thresholds for participation. The primary audience is technology company management at the level of vice president or above, who are more inclined to communicate with high-end B2B customers. At the same time, this summit integrates the upstream and downstream resources of the metaverse industry ecosystem and provides necessary technical support and resource sharing.

Date Time Events 24 th Nov 18:00 – 20:00 Welcome reception (match with partners in the metaverse) 25 th Nov 8:00 Check-in Theme: Meet a New World 9:00 – 12:00 Keynote speech: Metaverse ecology — Software: NFTs Web3.0 Defi IP Scene construction Operating systems System security Motion capture Dialogue: Is the metaverse a spiritual home for mankind or an abyss of depravity? 13:00 – 17:00 Keynote speech: Metaverse ecology — Hardware: AR/VR Microchips Internet of Things Cloud infrastructure 5G Decentralization Tools Dialogue: Does AI satisfy human physiological needs while the metaverse satisfies our spiritual needs? 18:00 – 20:00 Financing for metaverse projects: Investors’ viewpoints & project roadshows 26 th Nov 9:00 – 12:00 Keynote speech: Blockchain Technology & the Metaverse Defi | Web3 | NFTs and the metaverse Dialogue: Centralization vs decentralization of the metaverse 13:00 – 17:00 Keynote speech: Metaverse application forum: games | healthcare | education | sports | shopping | music | social | movies | Dialogue: How far away are we from metaverse popularity? When will killer metaverse applications appear?

Contact us

Ben Zhang

Email: ben@metaexpo.com

WeChat: 13120837178

WhatsApp: +86 13120837178

Registration

Website: https://metaexpo.com

Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2022-meta-expo-singaporeweb30-summit-tickets-338762968157?aff=ebdssbdestsearch&keep_tld=1

Media Contact

pr@yourprstrategist.com