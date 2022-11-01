Abu Dhabi, UAE, 2022-Nov-01 — /EPR Network/ — Infinity Care extends quality home care nursing in Abu Dhabi. Our service is given to patients who are diagnosed with complicated diseases and require monitoring and assistance for day to day needs. Our facility also offers nursing service to elderly, bedridden and physically disabled individuals. We also take care of new born infants and children.

Our expert staff will also administer medications and other services like IM injection / IV therapy / IV injection, wound care / wound dressing etc. Diseases like diabetics and hypertension will also be properly managed and monitored. Our nurses are proficient and specialised in providing comprehensive range of home nursing services Abu Dhabi.

Address​

Al Sayegh Centre Bldg, Hamdan St., Opp. World Trade Centre, 2nd Floor, Office 23, Abu Dhabi, U.A.E.

Email Us

marketing@infinitycare.ae

Call Us

+971 52 341 0904