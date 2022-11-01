Boldt Group to use Alepo platform to launch WiFi in casinos and hotels across Argentina

Buenos Aires, Argentina, 2022-Nov-01 — /EPR Network/ — SPTI, a leading telecommunications carrier owned by Argentine group Boldt SA, has partnered with Alepo to provide free broadband internet access to customers at the group’s casinos and hotels across the country. Alepo’s WiFi monetization solution will help bolster security for the operator’s network as it introduces the public WiFi offering.

Once deployed, casual users will be able to access the WiFi network by watching a video, completing a survey, social media login, and other journeys that Boldt can define. It will also enable existing Boldt broadband subscribers use their credentials to access WiFi when they visit the casinos and hotels.

Alepo will deploy its WiFi monetization platform, a part of its Carrier WiFi solution, which includes its industry-leading AAA Server, WiFi Service Management Platform (SMP), and captive portals. The platform is designed to maximize ROI and will enable SPTI and Boldt’s casino and hotel affiliates to create captive portals with in-house and sponsored ads. They will be able to gather customer data through the various access journeys, leveraging advanced data analytics to segment customers and display targeted and contextual promotions to them.

Boldt’s hotspot network will include access points from four different manufacturers, all of which will be seamlessly integrated by Alepo’s vendor-agnostic platform.

“We’re pleased to partner with Alepo given their long history of successes in deploying WiFi solutions. Alepo’s WiFi monetization platform will enable us to introduce free WiFi for casino and hotel guests, helping forward our commitment towards customer service. We’re certain that we’ll be able to drive swift ROI and instantly boost CX,” said Gonzalo Llanos Pereira, Operations, SPTI-Boldt Group.

Juan Espinosa, VP Latin America, Alepo, said, “WiFi remains relevant for operators and customers, especially in closed spaces like casinos and hotels where there may be gaps in cellular connectivity. We’ve been helping service providers to deliver, manage, and monetize advanced WiFi services in the region for several years now, and we’re proud to partner with SPTI-Boldt on this deployment.”

About SPTI-Boldt Group Argentina

Boldt S.A., an Argentine group, is a leader in several domains, including information technology services, entertainment centers, resorts, gaming, and security printing. Its subsidiaries include Boldt, B-Gaming, Boldt Impresores, Trilenium Casino, Orbith, and telecommunications carrier SPTI. SPTI is Argentina’s leading wireless telecommunications company. It handles over one hundred million transactions per month and connects more than ten thousand points of presence.

