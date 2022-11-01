QuarkXPress to IDML, InDesign, Affinity Publisher, QXP Versions on Windows: QXPMarkz SE App Released

DAYTON, NEVADA, 2022-Nov-01 — /EPR Network/ — Markzware, Inc., released QXPMarkz® SE, a stand-alone, file conversion application, now available for Windows 10 & 11. QXPMarkz SE converts QuarkXPress 2022 down to QuarkXPress 3 files to IDML, for use in Adobe InDesign, Affinity Publisher, QuarkXPress, and more, without the need for the QuarkXPress application.

Markzware helps to democratize creative content for use in many popular desktop publishing applications. QXPMarkz SE is part of the new “Markz line” of applications and replaces Q2ID for Windows. With this affordable stand-alone technology, users can open, export, convert, and automate the conversion of QuarkXPress files, allowing them to take control of their creations.

This app also allows users to export QXP files to numerous file types, including IDML, PDF, TIFF, PNG, JPEG, and GIF. QXPMarkz SE for Windows has a simple interface. QXPMarkz converts QuarkXPress files with ease. Any QXPMarkz SE license holder can now simply drop QXP files onto the app, to open those files within InDesign, Affinity Publisher, and previous QuarkXPress (2017 or newer) versions.

System Requirements, Pricing, and Availability

System requirements for QXPMarkz SE are Windows 10 or 11, 4GB of RAM, 1024×768 display, and an internet connection (to activate and register). Pricing is $199€ for a 12-month Subscription (includes free updates throughout the subscription term) and $299€ for a Perpetual license.

QXPMarkz SE Subscriptions and Perpetual licenses can be purchased, via the QXPMarkz SE page at https://markzware.com/products/qxpmarkz_se/ and through authorized Resellers. Purchases made before March 22, 2022, can get 22% off the purchase price, by using this discount coupon code, during checkout: QXPSELAUNCH

About Markzware

Markzware Inc., a privately-held company based in Dayton, Nevada, is the leading software publisher providing solutions for document previewing, data conversion, and print quality control. Markzware supports major graphic software layout applications used by printers, publishers, and graphic arts professionals worldwide. Markzware B.V. is their European office located in The Netherlands.