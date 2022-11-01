Marlton Golf Course & Country Club is Soon Bringing Back the Beautiful Year-Round 18 Hole Course

Maryland, United States, 2022-Nov-01 — /EPR Network/ — Golfing enthusiasts in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, particularly those in Marlton, now have a reason to smile: the Marlton Golf Course & Country Club is opening soon. This exquisite year-round 18-hole course was closed in 2019 for renovations, which are soon to be completed.

Golfers are waiting with bated breath to see what’s in store for them in this 50-year-old golf course covering an area of 150 acres. This golf course has a unique layout with many tight fairways, some of which are extremely wide. The golf course hasn’t been in good shape. Some of its portions have been without grass, and the facilities within the course need some touch-ups. Already, work is ongoing, and soon the public will be allowed in.

This golf course has modern amenities and offers excellent services, not to mention the ever-friendly and knowledgeable staff.

“Marlton Country Club has an extremely friendly staff and courteous players on the course. Can’t wait for them to finish the reimaging, says one of the players who frequented his site before it was closed for repairs.

The Marlton Golf Course & Country Club has been accessible to the community since 1968, and the public used it daily from morning to evening, taking advantage of the yearly, seasonal, or monthly membership. It remained closed for many years until Ault-Clark and Associates re-designed it between 1996 and 1997 and was re-opened in 1998. By this time, Don Pleasants owned this golf course, and Kemper Sports managed it.

The current owners of this par 71-course, Jimmy Garvin Jr., Henry Turner, Willie Blakeney, and Vann Jones, bought it in 2015 through their company, HWV Enterprises, LLC. Since then, it has been in use, but the facilities were run down, necessitating its closure for renovations.

This golf course has an expansive driving range, grass tees, matted stations, and a dedicated parking area. It offers the most challenging terrain and a breathtaking ambiance to keep players engaged. For people in Maryland looking for a fantastic place to relax, the Marlton Golf Club is the place to be. These are some of the things golfing veterans are currently missing, and they can’t wait for this site to re-open.

“Marlton 18-hole course is really a really fun course. Looking forward to their re-opening,” says another player.

The Marlton Golf Club also has retail shops, two 15-acre organic farms, camping/glamping areas, an office building with virtual offices, a museum, an auto center, an entrepreneurship academy, and a snack bar, among others.

About the Marlton Country Club

The Marlton Country Club offers a fully-fledged clubhouse with a well-stocked golf shop, a dining area with food service, and an outdoor patio and pavilion with views of the front nine.

Marlton is a challenge that is certain to have golfers returning time and time since it requires accuracy to navigate the narrow, tree-lined fairways.

The Marlton Community in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, is home to the Marlton Golf Club. Marlton is a par 71 course with a length that ranges from 4600 yards (forward tees) to 6200 yards (back tees). It was the first public course in Prince George’s County to have bentgrass fairways and greens.