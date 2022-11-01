CDE Asia sets a new record by installing two consecutive Combo plants at Shirdi

CDE Asia’s Combo X70 and Combo X70-D plants were commissioned by Raj Infrastructure to address the burgeoning M-Sand demand for the construction of a package in the Samruddhi Mahamarg Project

Kolkata, India, 2022-Nov-01 — /EPR Network/ — On March 2021, Raj Infrastructure approached CDE Asia – the pioneer of wet processing equipment to supply graded M-Sand for the development of India’s prestigious ongoing project – Samruddhi Mahamarg Expressway, which aims to reduce the commute time between Mumbai and Nagpur to 8 hours from 14 hours. Raj Infrastructure is the sub-contractor of Gayatri Projects Limited, contributing to the construction of one of the most critical packages of the project with a capacity of 29.3 Km.

In need of an economical, ecologically sound, and quality-controlled supply of M-sand, the client chose to install a Combo X-70 plant for high-value consistent M-Sand production with low power use, 95% water recycling specialty, and minimal maintenance. The 70 TPH plant works at a rated power capacity of 110 KW and is designed to convert fine stone dust to IS Grade M-Sand for the ready-mix concrete industries.

Our patented eco-friendly technology to produce superior Manufactured Sand

In a few months, the client commissioned a Combo X70-D plant within a radius of 100 meters of the first Combo facility. The specific requirement for the second plant was to accelerate M-Sand production with a minimum silt percentage in the final washed concrete sand (0.075mm) not exceeding 7%. The Combo X70-D ensures the unhindered supply of IS:383 graded M-Sand and through the Floccstation present, it can ensure lowest power consumption and savings of up to Rs.5/- per ton of the operations’ cost.

Presently, the first Combo plant has been in operation since March 2022 and the second plant was brought into action in August 2022. To date, both Combo X70 & X70-D have run for more than 2500 hours and produced 1.40 Lakh Tonnes of sand approximately.

