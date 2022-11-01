Jiesilu sets a new benchmark for digital signage solutions

USA, 2022-Nov-01 — /EPR Network/ — Jiesilu digital signage solutions represent a new standard of functionality, creativity and ease of use. Through real-time data feed integration, AdServer data supports multi-channel marketing and the identification and tracking of AdScreen exposure. It is one of the most friendly and powerful solutions available today. The hardware product portfolio has also been enhanced, including the new ultra compact advertising device AdBox, which supports 2K display.

The real-time data feed of jiesilu enables users to extract real-time information from the local device AdBox. This is particularly useful for fast serving restaurant menus and transportation arrangements because data is updated regularly, rather than having to resend fresh content every time.

The jiesilu digital signage solution can provide a more intelligent digital signage experience, measure audience viewing times and participation, and simplify content upload and control through AdServer or AdScreen combined with a convenient cloud content upload solution. AdBox also provides plug and play content deployment. Display devices (TV, AdScreen) can play when connected to AdBox.

Duke, co-founder of jiesilu commented: “With the global deployment of AdBox, Jieshi Digital Signage is now at the forefront of digital signage technology. AdBox, AdScreen and AdServer, which are based on the new wizard, provide digital signage solutions that can be used by everyone, which is a key part of our strategy. The highly durable AdBox supports the latest 2K resolution and Android applications. The new applications are compatible with the latest Android TVs, tablets and smartphones, allowing Users are allowed to play content directly, and jiesilu’s software provides centralized management of these Android devices. The latest version of jiesilu digital signage solution is now available in evaluation versions in multiple languages.