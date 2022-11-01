Exosomes Gather Momentum in Targeted Delivery: Creative Biolabs Witnesses the Era

New York, USA, 2022-Nov-01 — /EPR Network/ — Creative Biolabs provides advanced analytics and exosome engineering solutions to drive exosomal targeting delivery studies.

Exosomes, a type of cell-secreted nanoparticles, are important intercellular communicators. They bear diverse biological molecules such as nucleic acids, proteins, and lipids, which makes them promising platforms for targeted drug/gene delivery. Although being naturally stable, lowly immunogenic, and able to penetrate tissue/cell easily, the targeting ability and efficacy of exosomes as carriers might be limited by some factors in practical applications.

To enhance the targeting ability of exosomes and overcome challenges in developing exosomal delivery systems, Creative Biolabs, the leading biotech company experienced in exosome research and manipulation, now combines exosomal delivery and targeting capabilities with sophisticated biomolecular engineering approaches to provide better exosome targeting solutions and support the development of exosome-based drug and vaccine delivery systems.

Exosomes Targeting Based on Ligand-Receptor Binding

Studies have shown that exosomes can express some lipids, cell adhesion molecules, and ligands targeting specific types of recipient cells. It means that exosomes can interact with target cells through the ligand-receptor binding on the surface and deliver an extensive range of molecules. Moreover, the exosome targeting capability can be achieved or even improved by engineering technologies. For instance, researchers have succeeded in loading Cas9 ribonucleoprotein (RNP) into purified exosomes derived from hepatocytes through electroporation to obtain a genome-editing delivery system to treat different liver disorders.

Creative Biolabs provides a wide range of exosome engineering services to develop exosomes for targeting delivery, especially solutions to exosome targeting peptides.

Exosome Display Techniques

Displaying a ligand or a homing peptide specific to target recipient cells on the surface of exosomes is one of the most popular strategies for exosome targeting. Researchers at Creative Biolabs can display ligands/homing peptides on the surface of exosomal transmembrane proteins utilizing genetic engineering approaches. In addition, supplement services are also available, such as the identification of exosome targeting peptides and exosome reconstruction using different transmembrane proteins for fusion with specific ligands or homing peptides.

Lentivirus Vector Reconstruction for Exosome Targeting

The research team of Creative Biolabs has discovered an exosome targeting peptide for incorporation into cloning lentivectors. By reconstructing lentiviral vectors with exosome targeting components, lentivectors with multiple cloning sites will be able to fuse with interested proteins and deliver them to exosomes.

In summary, exosomes are gathering strength in targeting delivery due to their properties of natural generation, nano-scaled size, low immunogenicity, and the ability to cross several biological barriers. However, the drawbacks of exosomal delivery systems are undeniable, including uncertain loading efficiency, rapid clearance from the systemic circulation, and weak targeting capacity in some cases. Creative Biolabs has been dedicated to providing exosome products and exploring multiple approaches to drive the development of exosome-based targeting delivery systems. For more information, check https://www.creative-biolabs.com/exosome/ .

About

Creative Biolabs, headquartered in the United States, is a global contract research organization that provides comprehensive services and products for drug, vaccine, diagnostics development, and lifecycle management. The company has years of experience in exosome research and is broadly offering exosome-related services and products to global researchers to support both upstream and downstream applications of exosomes.