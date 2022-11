Future Electronics Features LinkSwitch-TNZ Energy Efficient Off-Line Switcher IC by Power Integrations in THE EDGE

Montreal, Canada, 2022-Nov-01 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is promoting the Power Integrations LinkSwitch-TNZ Energy Efficient Off-Line Switcher IC in the latest edition of THE EDGE. This product features best-in-class light load efficiency and lossless AC zero-cross detection.

The Power Integrations LinkSwitch-TNZ family of ICs combine power conversion with lossless generation of AC zero crossing signal used typically for system clock and timing functions. Designs using the highly integrated LinkSwitch-TNZ ICs are more flexible than discrete implementations reducing component count by 40% or higher.

This latest feature of The EDGE promotes these devices as a capable and reliable option for designers working in IoT projects. As a trusted newsletter for industry trends, The EDGE’s seal of approval helps engineers choose their parts with confidence to achieve their most ambitious designs.

To learn more about the LinkSwitch-TNZ Energy Efficient Off-Line Switcher IC by Power Integrations, visit www.futureelectronics.com/npi/power-integrations-linkswitch-tnz-offline-switcher-ic.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a very extensive variety of electronic components. Founded by Robert G. Miller in 1968, Future Electronics believes its 5500 employees are its greatest asset, with 170 offices in 44 countries. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

