SelecTech has The Floor at SEFA Annual Meeting

Orlando, FL and Avon, MA, 2022-Nov-01 — /EPR Network/ — SelecTech, Inc., a leader in the manufacture of innovative flooring products with long-term value and immediate benefits, will literally have the floor at the 33rd annual meeting of the Scientific Equipment and Furniture Association (SEFA). SelecTech represents the only flooring company in SEFA, which boasts a membership of individuals and companies from all over the world.

The annual meeting takes place November 9-11 at the Omni Hotel Championsgate in Orlando, Florida. SelecTech will exhibit and participate in a meeting of the Flooring committee. SelecTech President Tom Ricciardelli chairs the committee.

“Over the past few years, we have been developing test standards for lab flooring. Currently, none exist. That makes it difficult for facility owners and lab managers to select flooring that meets the needs of their lab,” said Ricciardelli. “At the annual meeting, the committee will meet to continue developing these standards.”

For its lab and cleanroom clients, SelecTech offers its PolyStyle resinous flooring, GroundFloor sheet flooring, and its FreeStyle BioLock product. With its patented interlocking feature, BioLock can be customized for use in hospitals, cleanrooms and labs. Ideal for renovation projects, BioLock eliminates the need for costly floor replacement and downtime.

BioLock also utilizes a water-proof seam sealer that makes tiles liquid-tight but still removable and replaceable. This is a critical feature when you consider that some labs might be using chemicals that could be damaging if spilled and seeps into flooring. This is particularly important to protect the wiring and plumbing that are often underneath a lab’s floor.

Additionally, most medical centers and hospitals house data centers with expensive computer equipment and servers. SelecTech also offers all of its products in ESD versions, which are used by a number of facilities with more expensive electronics to reduce static electricity discharge.

“A number of the facilities we’ve worked with over the years use access flooring. This type of floor provides some flexibility should the facility need to accommodate growth or transfigurations. Our interlocking flooring—available in both FreeStyle and StaticStop lines–can be moved from one location to another and easily reinstalled,” said Ricciardelli.

Made with 70 percent recycled materials and 100 percent recyclable, SelecTech flooring products meet CA 1350 Indoor Air Quality and is MAS Certified Green.

