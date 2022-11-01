The Calcium Silicate Boards Market is expanding at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2022-2032

Rockville, US, 2022-Nov-01 — /EPR Network/ —

The latest industry analysis on Calcium Silicate Boards Market provides sales outlook in 20+ countries, across key categories Product, Application, Sales Channel. Insights on Calcium Silicate Boards Market, market drivers, trends, and influencing factors are also included in the study.

The detailed research report on the global (Calcium Silicate Boards Market) market focuses on the macro as well as microeconomic factors that are helping its development. The report also concentrates on the regulatory framework that is shaping the future of the global market. Furthermore, the research report also makes not of the existing as well as prevailing pricing structure, emerging areas of applications, and imminent investment opportunities in the global market.

The Calcium Silicate Boards Market study outlines the North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa– along with the countries contributing the most in the respective regions.

The report presents detailed insights about each market player, including SWOT analysis, main market information, market share, revenue, pricing and gross margin.

Prominent players covered in this research are

A & A Material Corporation

BNZ Materials

Calderys

Calsitherm

ETEX Group

Guangdong New Element Building Materials Co., Ltd

IMS

Insulcon

Japanese Insulation Co. Ltd

Johns Manville

Kingtec Materials

Laizhou Mingfa Insulating Materials Co. Ltd.

Key Calcium Silicate Boards Market Survey Highlights and Projections

Fact.MR analysis provides Calcium Silicate Boards Market demand-supply assessment, revealing Calcium Silicate Boards Market sales to grow from US$ 851.1 Million in 2022 to US$ 1.2 Billion in 2032

The report provides sales outlook on Calcium Silicate Boards Market, opining Calcium Silicate Boards Market revenues to register a CAGR of 4. 2% during 2022-2032

during 2022-2032 Calcium Silicate Boards Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery

Calcium Silicate Boards Market demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Japan and South Korea Calcium Silicate Boards Market demand likely to grow at a steady clip during 2022-2032

Competitive Landscape

Prominent manufacturers are A & A Material Corporation, BNZ Materials, Calderys, Calsitherm, ETEX Group, Guangdong New Element Building Materials Co., Ltd, IMS, Insulcon, Japanese Insulation Co. Ltd, Johns Manville, Kingtec Materials, Laizhou Mingfa Insulating Materials Co. Ltd., Nichias Corp, and others.

Global players operating in the market space are focusing to anchor their presence across highly demanding end-use areas due to frequent demand for the CSB from petrochemical, chemical, and steel industries. Investment towards reducing the cost of the product and collaboration with the consumers to ensure long-run financial stability remains the priorities of firms.

In May 2022, Ramco industries announced a new manufacturing plant in Tamil Nadu, India that has a production capacity of 11.5 Mn sq. meters for calcium silicate boards and tiles.

In March 2021, Tenmat launched their new high-temperature board H1000 which has higher strength, good machinability, and can withstand high temperatures.

Market Segmentation:

By Board Size :

1000 X 500 mm 1200 x 2500 mm 2400 x 1220 mm Others

By Application :

Climate Boards Pipe Section Equipment Insulation Fire Protection Chimneys

By End Use :

Petrochemical Industry Furnaces Steel Industry Glass Industry Aluminum Industry Cement Industry Marine Industry Building & Construction Industry Others

By Region :

North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



