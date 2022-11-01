Woodworking Sanders Market To Reflect Impressive Growth Rate During 2021-2031

Woodworking Sanders Market Forecast and CAGR

The growth of the market is attributed to the rising infrastructure projects in residential as well as commercial construction. The adoption of woodworking sanders for residential purposes as well as the rising setups for manufacturing and increasing maintenance and repair operations of the wood across the globe is likely to bolster the woodworking sanders sales. According to the latest research by Fact.MR, the woodworking sanders sales are expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period of 2021-2031.

Moreover, factors such as risks in doing the handful operations to make the plane surface over the woods are likely to add fuel to the market.

What is Driving Demand for Woodworking Sanders?

Growing demand for engineered wood and the rise in constructions industry with the demand for artistic look of wooden products is expected to drive the overall growth. The growing advancements in woodworking sanders will help to build the smart wood surface designs. Wooden furniture’s along with reduced conventional risks of termite attacks and water spoilage on wood surface is now finding peculiar importance.

Moreover, the demand for woodworking sanders is rising more in the residential sector than commercial sector due to the demand for cupboards and interior wooden decorations. This is enhancing the demand in the global market for wooden furniture like beds and chairs, sofa sets and dining sets is constantly increasing.

Key Segments

  • By Product Type

    • Belt Sanders
    • Orbital Finishing Sanders
    • Random Orbit Sanders
    • Drum Sanders
    • Others

  • By Power Type

    • Electric
    • Pneumatic
    • Cordless

  • By Application

    • Woodworking Shops
    • Industrial
    • Others

  • By Distribution Channel

    • Offline
      • Hardware Stores
      • Specialty Stores
    • Online
      • Company-owned Websites
      • E-commerce Websites

  • By Region

    • North America
      • US & Canada
    • Latin America
      • Brazil, Mexico, Argentina & Rest of Latin America
    • Europe
      • Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Benelux, Russia, and Rest of Europe
    • East Asia
      • China, Japan, South Korea
    • South Asia
      • India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Rest of South Asia
    • Oceania
      • Australia and New Zealand
    • Middle East and Africa
      • GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa

Increase in Popularity of Wooden Furniture is Likely to Augment Woodworking Sanders Sales

The rising demand for wooden furniture across the globe, is driving by the residential sector owing to the customer’s interest in consuming small wooden products in homes. . Apart from this, the demand for engineered wooden furniture is also rising in developed and developing economies.

The rapid urbanization has stemmed the setup of collective number of new households. Currently more than half of the worldwide population lives in urban areas and such intensities are estimated to increase the use of woodworking sanders in next few years, generating a progressive impression on the demand for wooden furniture products. The rising need for modern wooden furniture in office interiors posing a productive & comfortable working environment will also promote the demand for woodworking sanders in the commercial application.

