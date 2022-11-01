Which segment accounted for the largest Laparoscopic Power Morcellators Market share?

San Francisco, California , USA, Nov 01, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Laparoscopic Power Morcellators Industry Overview

The global Laparoscopic Power Morcellators Market size is anticipated to reach USD 188.7 million by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2028. The increasing number of patients suffering from health issues such as uterine fibroids and endometriosis and the rising number of hysterectomy and myomectomy procedures is expected to drive the demand for laparoscopic power morcellators.

The COVID-19 outbreak has led to the global implementation of strict measures to curb the spread, which has led to a drastic cancellation or halt of elective surgeries including hysterectomy and myomectomy procedures worldwide. During this time, a large number of medical device manufacturing facilities, global suppliers, and distributors have been adversely affected in several regions. However, with the abundance of postponed surgical procedures in the pipeline, the market is expected to rebound and grow significantly over the forecast period.

The prevalence of uterine fibroids in women is on the rise across the globe and this can lead to excessive menstrual bleeding, pelvic pain, infertility, and frequent urination. As per the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH), 20-25% of women of reproductive age have fibroids and by the age of 50, up to 80% of black women and up to 70% of white women have fibroids. Thus, the rising prevalence of uterine fibroids is increasing the demand for myomectomy and hysterectomy procedures, thereby contributing to market growth.

Laparoscopic Power Morcellators Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global laparoscopic power morcellators market on the basis of application and region:

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Hysterectomy, Myomectomy and Others.

The hysterectomy segment dominated the market for laparoscopic power morcellators and accounted for the largest revenue share of 70.5% in 2020. The segment is also expected to witness the highest CAGR of 7.7% from 2021 to 2028.

Myomectomy procedure is considered as standard care for eliminating fibroids and preserving the uterus and provides patients the opportunity to remain fertile. This procedure can preserve fertility, unlike a hysterectomy.

Laparoscopic Power Morcellators Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

The key players are stressing on research and development activities to develop technologically advanced products to make morcellators safe.

Some prominent players in the global Laparoscopic Power Morcellators market include

Medtronic

Karl Storz GmbH

Richard Wolf GmbH

LiNA Medical

Lumenis (Boston Scientific Corporation)

Nouvag AG

Olympus Corporation

RUDOLF Medical GmbH

Order a free sample PDF of the Laparoscopic Power Morcellators Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter