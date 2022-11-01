Viral Vector Production (Research-Use) Market Study by Price, Revenue and Gross Margin Analysis by 2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Nov 01, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Viral Vector Production (Research-Use) Industry Overview

The global Viral Vector Production (Research-Use) Market size is expected to reach USD 3.9 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 18.8% from 2021 to 2028. The expanding research base for advanced therapies has primarily driven the market for research applications including preclinical, clinical, and investigational studies.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has created lucrative opportunities for the market players, particularly in the vaccine manufacturing sector. The application of viral vectors in vaccine development against SARS-CoV-2 has witnessed remarkable growth in the fiscal year 2020. By far, the manufacturing of viral vectors for research use is impeded by a lack of production capacity to fulfill the growing market needs.

Thus, operating key stakeholders are engaged in implementing new approaches to overcome these challenges and expand production capacities. The improving ratio of clinical success to the number of clinical trials of gene and cell therapy products is a testament to the enhancing manufacturing capabilities.

Viral Vector Production (Research-Use) Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global viral vector production (research-use) market on the basis of vector type, application, workflow, end-use, and region:

Based on the Vector Type Insights, the market is segmented into Adeno-associated virus (AAV), Lentivirus, Adenovirus, Retrovirus and Others.

In 2020, the AAV segment dominated the market for viral vector production (research-use) and accounted for the largest revenue share of 22.0%. The adenovirus segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2020 owing to the increased employment in COVID-19 vaccine

Lentiviral vectors have witnessed huge success in reprogramming induced Pluripotent Stem Cells (iPSC). This has created opportunities for therapeutic research using iPSC technology. Researchers are also deciphering the potential of Non-integrating lentiviral vectors (NILVs) as a tool to avoid insertional mutagenesis, resulting in the fastest growth of this segment.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Cell & Gene Therapy Development, Vaccine Development, Biopharmaceutical and Pharmaceutical Discovery and Biomedical Research.

The vaccine development segment dominated the market for viral vector production (research-use) and accounted for the largest revenue share of nearly 29.0% in 2020 owing to the tremendous increase in research activity for vaccine development against COVID-19 infection.

The cell and gene therapy development segment is gaining momentum over the past few years. With high investment flow, the R&D activities in this space are rapidly increasing, consequently leading to market growth.

Based on the Workflow Insights, the market is segmented into Upstream Processing and Downstream Processing.

The downstream processing segment dominated the market for viral vector production (research-use) and accounted for the largest revenue share of 53.3% in 2020.

Upstream processing involves vector amplification, expansion, and harvesting. The companies such as Sartorius AG offer advanced products like the ambr 15 micro bioreactor system, which is anticipated to accelerate the market growth.

Based on the End-Use Insights, the market is segmented into Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies and Research Institutes.

The research institutes segment dominated the market for viral vector production (research-use) and accounted for the largest revenue share of 57.0% in 2020.

Several emerging biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies are actively engaged in the development of gene and cell therapies for several life-threatening diseases. The number of biopharmaceutical companies that are implementing vectors for therapeutics production continues to increase over the period. Abeona Therapeutics is evaluating the AAV9-based gene therapies for CLN1 and CLN3 diseases.

Viral Vector Production (Research-Use) Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

The increasing number of companies involved in gene and cell therapy development as well as the development of vaccines is anticipated to intensify the market competition in this space. Besides, contract research organizations are also supplementing the revenue generation by a robust increase in service demand.

Some prominent players in the global Viral Vector Production (Research-Use) market include

Merck KGaA

Lonza

FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies U.S.A., Inc.

Cobra Biologics Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Waisman Biomanufacturing

Genezen

YPOSKESI

Advanced BioScience Laboratories, Inc. (ABL, Inc.)

Novasep Holding S.A.S

Orgenesis Biotech Israel Ltd (formerly ATVIO Biotech ltd.)

Vigene Biosciences, Inc. and many others

