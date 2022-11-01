Mesenchymal Stem Cells Market Competitive Landscape and Revenue Forecast till 2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Nov 01, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Mesenchymal Stem Cells Industry Overview

The global Mesenchymal Stem Cells Market size is expected to reach USD 6.1 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 12.6% from 2021 to 2028. Mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) are set to gain popularity among healthcare professionals, to develop novel therapeutics, primarily targeted at the treatment of several immune-mediated disorders. MSCs have been acclaimed effective as a regenerative therapy for skeletal tissue repair and have recently gained traction across modulation of immune cells and endogenous tissues.

Expanding clinical applications of mesenchymal stem cells, strengthening the pipeline of these therapies, along with intensifying market competition are some of the key aspects driving the industry expansion of MSCs. The recent pandemic outbreak of COVID-19 is set to propel the clinical applications and investments done in this market space. For instance, in April 2020, Canada’s The Stem Cell Network (SCN) provided funding of USD 300,000 to the project targeted towards the evaluation of optimal dosage of MSCs, to design an effective therapeutic approach to reduce the impacts of respiratory disorders associated with SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Mesenchymal Stem Cells Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global mesenchymal stem cells market on the basis of products and services, type, source of isolation, indication, application, and region:

Based on the Product and Services Insights, the market is segmented into Product and Services.

The products segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 79.1% in 2020. Among the products, the cells and cell lines segment has emerged as a key contributor to the segment’s revenue.

The kits, media, and reagents segment is expected to register the highest growth rate of 13.4% from 2021 to 2028. Expanding product lines by competitors serves as the key attributive factor to the segment’s fast-paced growth.

Based on the Type Insights, the market is segmented into Autologous and Allogeneic.

The allogeneic MSCs segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 54.3% in 2020. This is attributed to the high safety profile of allogeneic mesenchymal stem cells in clinical applications

On the other hand, the use of autologous mesenchymal stem cells has undergone various advances in the past few years. The segment is expected to register a CAGR of 13.2% over the forecast period. Various studies are being conducted using autologous MSCs for the treatment of various diseases.

Based on the Source of Isolation Insights, the market is segmented into Bone Marrow Cord Blood Peripheral Blood Fallopian Tube Fetal Liver Lung Adipose Tissues.

The bone marrow segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 25.8% in 2020. Bone marrow is a major source of isolation for mesenchymal stem cells.

MSCs derived from adipose tissues have pegged the second position in the market in terms of revenue share. The segment is expected to register a CAGR of 12.9% over the forecast period.

Based on the Indication Insights, the market is segmented into Bone And Cartilage Repair, Cardiovascular Disease, Inflammatory And Immunological Diseases, Liver Diseases, Cancer, GvHD and Others.

The cardiovascular diseases segment dominated the Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSCs) market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 22.0% in 2020.

This has gained significant traction across clinical applications associated with the Graft versus Host Disease (GvHD), contributing to the highest growth rate of 14.4% from 2021 to 2028.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Disease Modelling, Drug Development & Discovery, Stem Cell Banking, Tissue Engineering, Toxicology Studies and Others.

The disease modelling application segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 35.8% in 2020. The use of cellular disease models with patient-specific MSCs provides an ideal tool for pathological research.

The tissue engineering application segment is set to grow at a rapid pace of 13.4% from 2021 to 2028. Mesenchymal stem cells have emerged as a promising therapeutic approach in tissue engineering.

Mesenchymal Stem Cells Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

Market players are undertaking various strategic initiatives such as the launch of new services partnerships, collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, geographic expansion, aiming to strengthen their product portfolio, manufacturing capacities, and provide a competitive advantage.

Some prominent players in the global Mesenchymal Stem Cells market include

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Cell Applications, Inc.

Cyagen Biosciences Inc.

Axol Biosciences Ltd.

Cytori Therapeutics Inc

STEMCELL Technologies Inc

Celprogen Inc

BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Stemedica Cell Technologies Inc

Merck KGaA (MilliporeSigma)

Smith+Nephew

Lonza AG

PromoCell GmbH

ScienCell Research Laboratories

American Type Culture Collection

