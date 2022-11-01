The Toothboss Promotes Beverly McNamara

South Weymouth, MA, 2022-Nov-01 — /EPR Network/ — The Toothboss, the South Weymouth dental practice of Dr. Richard Wolfert, DMD, recently promoted Abington resident Beverly McNamara to senior office manager. In this role, she is responsible for billing, scheduling, staffing, customer service and managing all other office operations.

“Bev really has become the face of the practice. She’s the voice on the phone the face at the desk and really is the heartbeat of the practice,” said Dr. Wolfert. “It’s really been an honor to watch her growth from the early days until now. She learned it all on the job and is close to indispensable as anybody at the practice can be—including me.”

Ms. McNamara began with The Toothboss in 1999 as a dental assistant. After leaving the practice in 2004 when she started her family, she returned in 2012 as a receptionist. McNamara worked her way up to office manager and took over as senior office manager with the retirement of longtime office manager Deb Tower.

“It’s hard to believe it’s been 15 years. It’s gone so quickly and I’ve learned so much,” said McNamara. “I’m very lucky. I love my job. From Dr. Wolfert to my co-workers to the patients. I couldn’t even dream of working at another practice.” McNamara lives in Abington with her three sons, Brian, Jr. David and Jacob.

The Toothboss is located at 1121 Main Street in South Weymouth, Massachusetts. For more information on the practice, visit www.toothboss.com or call 781-335-0604.

About The Toothboss:

The Toothboss offers: comprehensive examinations (written treatment and treatment plan provided); cosmetics; crowns, bridges and tooth-colored restorations; partial and full dentures; periodontics (early cases treated); oral surgery; restoration of conventional and small diameter implants; and emergency services (24-hour emergency phone number available).

The Toothboss accepts most insurance plans. They also accept payment from most PPO and indemnity plans, including Blue Cross/Blue Shield and Delta Dental. They also accept all major credit cards and have arranged payment plans through Springstone. To schedule an initial consultation, please call 781-335-0604. For more information, visit www.toothboss.com.