North America PC And PC/ABS In IT Server Market Set To Witness An Uptick During 2021 to 2028

The North America PC and PC/ABS in IT server market size was valued at USD 49.37 million in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% from 2021 to 2028.

Factors, such as increasing demand for internet services and data storage from the growing population, in addition to the introduction of data centers and server units by major tech companies, have fueled the demand for polycarbonate across the IT server industry. Server systems including standalone servers, blade servers, and tower servers utilize air conditioning housings for applications such as server racks, in-row heat exchangers, and other cooling accessories. These air conditioning housings are manufactured using Polycarbonate (PC) resin due to their high flexibility, durability, and efficient thermal control characteristics. Furthermore, enclosures manufactured using Polycarbonate/Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (PC/ABS) blends provide high insulation characteristics, reducing the risk of damage due to electrical errors.

To cater to the rising demand for data centers, server rooms, and other IT racks have propelled the demand for Polycarbonate (PC) and Polycarbonate/Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (PC/ABS) for manufacturing of twin walls, wall-mounted enclosure, and aisle containment panels. In addition, the increasing requirement for cloud storage from the growing population across the region is anticipated to fuel the growth of the North America PC and PC/ABS in IT server market.

The high demand for data storage in recent years has propelled the demand for blade servers for the management and distribution of data in a collection of networks. Cooling system housings in blade servers are manufactured using polycarbonate resin due to their higher thermal resistance. In line with the growing remote workforce, security companies across Canada are likely to increase IT spending, increasing cloud-based security tools, log management, and virtual private network (VPN).

Polycarbonate is utilized across the IT server industry for the manufacturing of housing for cooling systems, twinwalls for thermal separation, wall-mounted enclosure, aisle containment panels, and other components. Due to high thermal resistance, inductive characteristics, flexibility, and durability, PC is preferred over its counterpart polyvinyl chloride and acts as a substitute to metals such as steel and aluminum.

North America PC And PC/ABS In IT Server Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the North America PC and PC/ABS in IT Server market based on product by application and country:

North America PC And PC/ABS In IT Server Product by Application Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) Polycarbonate (PC) Polycarbonate/Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (PC/ABS)

North America PC And PC/ABS In IT Server Country Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) U.S. Canada Mexico



Key Companies profiled:

Some of the prominent players in the North America PC and PC/ABS in IT server market include:

SABIC

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Covestro AG

Sumika Polycarbonate Ltd.

