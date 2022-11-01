Printable Self-adhesive Vinyl Films Market Future Growth Leading Segments, Growth Drivers With Outlook And Opportunity 2028

Printable Self-adhesive Vinyl Films Industry Overview

The global printable self-adhesive vinyl films market size was valued at USD 3.16 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% from 2021 to 2028.

Factors, such as rising demand for fleet graphics and growing demand from the sign & graphics industry are anticipated to fuel the growth of this market. Printable self-adhesive vinyl films are available in three types, which include transparent, translucent, and opaque films. These films are flexible and versatile, made from vinyl and removable adhesives, such as acrylic. They are used for making signs, logos, and advertisement campaigns for business promotion as well as spreading information to mass audiences using watercraft graphics, floor graphics, and others. The product usage in applications for fleet graphics, windows & floor graphics, and car wraps has witnessed a significant rise.

The product is widely utilized to cater to the rising demand for fleet graphics and to deliver higher impressions at a low cost. The frequent appearance of the promotion or the brand name in the market related to the company achieves an effective frequency of messages that is required to be delivered to the targeted audience. Rising demand for fleet graphics from the advertising industry for increasing the reach for prominent customers is anticipated to boost the market growth.

The availability of printable self-adhesive vinyl in two different forms, such as calendered and cast films, also provides a growth opportunity to the market. This is due to the benefits offered by these distinct films. For instance, cast films do not shrink with age, have extended life & durability, are available in thinner gauge, and are cost-effective.

Major players compete on the basis of product development and form strategic partnerships with regional players to minimize the risks associated with expanding into a new marketplace. For instance, Arlon Graphics, LLC introduced a self-adhesive vinyl films portfolio with FLITE technology, which enabled the company to cater to wrap installers with quick and easy installations with fewer rolls for wrapping.

Printable Self-adhesive Vinyl Films Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global printable self-adhesive vinyl films market based on manufacturing process, thickness, type, substrate, application, and region:

Printable SAV Films Manufacturing Process Outlook (Volume, Million Square Meters; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) Calendered Films Cast Films



Printable SAV Films Thickness Outlook (Volume, Million Square Meters; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) Thin (2-3 Mils) Thick (More than 3 Mils)



Printable SAV Films Product Type Outlook (Volume, Million Square Meters; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) Transparent Translucent Opaque



Printable SAV Films Substrate Outlook (Volume, Million Square Meters; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) Floor Plastics Glass Others



Printable SAV Films Application Outlook (Volume, Million Square Meters; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) Fleet Graphics Watercraft Graphics Car Wrapping Floor Graphics Labels & Stickers Window Graphics Exhibition Panels Outdoor Advertising Furniture Decoration Wallcovering Others



Printable SAV Films Regional Outlook (Volume, Million Square Meters; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) North America Latin America (LATAM) Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) Asia Pacific and Japan



Market Share Insights

September 2019: Orafol Europe GmbH acquired KMPF Vehicle Wrap. The acquisition enabled Orafol to expand its market presence in the U.K.

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the prominent players in the global printable self-adhesive vinyl films market include:

3M

Avery Dennison Corp.

Mactac

LG Hausys

Lintec Corp.

Hexis S.A.

Arlon Graphics, LLC

Metamark (U.K.) Ltd.

Orafol Europe GmbH

FLEXcon Company, Inc.

Achilles Corp.

