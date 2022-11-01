Rockville, US, 2022-Nov-01 — /EPR Network/ —

According to Fact.MR’s latest market study, the dog raincoats market is anticipated to increase significantly between 2021 and 2031, at a CAGR of around 5.7%. Dog raincoats keep the dog comfortable and dry while maintaining their body temperature. Raincoats keep puppies healthy and happy, especially during the wet and chilly months.

It keeps the animal’s internal temperature from falling dangerously low. If a dog’s metabolism falls too low, it will shiver, shake, and become vulnerable to sickness. Pet adoption, in addition to increased pet humanization (seeing the pet as a member of the family), is the reason for optimistic growth outlook in the market.

The demand is growing as pet owners become increasingly concerned about their pets’ well-being. Adoption of pets as companions for mental well-being, health, and amusement is on the rise, which is increasing the overall pet-care spending. With more people becoming aware of animal behaviour, global sales of such pet wearables are expected to rise.

Who Are the Key Manufacturers of Dog Raincoats?

Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of dog raincoats include

Hurtta

Heads Up for Tails

Indolingal Garmenz

Abaan International

Henan

Langqian Pet Products Co.Ltd.

TNE Raincoat Manufacture Factory

Sassy Dog Fashions

Changzhou Keming Plastic Co.Ltd

Doggie coats

WeatherBeeta among others.

The industry is highly fragmented, with a slew of regional competitors competing on dog size and application. To persuade customers to purchase these raincoats, manufacturers focus on delivering high-quality and stylish pet clothing products. They’re also pursuing partnerships with a number of well-known pet businesses in order to obtain a wide range of dog products, including raincoats, and also to improve their geographical presence in untapped territories.

Key Statistics Supporting the Surge in Dog Raincoats Demand

Millennials all around the world are becoming more aware of the health and well-being of dogs, as well as seeing dogs as members of their family.

Pet dog populations in Europe are estimated to be over 16.9 million in Russia, 10.1 million in Germany, and 9 million in the United Kingdom, respectively.

Although the number of pet dog owners in South Asia is substantially lower than that in other countries, India boasts the region’s fastest-growing dog population.

According to a survey done by the Australian government, Australia’s pet dog population was tabulated to be over 5.1 million in 2020.

In East Asia, China has the highest dog population as of 2020

Afore-mentioned statistics depicts the growing population across geographies, which in turn is anticipated to trickle down to increased sales of dog

Key Segments

By Materials Polyester Nylon Plastic

By Age Puppy Senior Adult

By Sizes XS S M L XL XXL

By Application Personal Dog Service Dog K9 training Pet Care Centers Others

By Sales Channel Offline Supermarkets & Hypermarket Retailers & Wholesalers Other Distribution channels Online Direct Sales E-Commerce Sales

By Region North America US & Canada Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Argentina & Rest of Latin America Europe Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Benelux, Russia, and Rest of Europe East Asia China, Japan, South Korea South Asia India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Rest of South Asia Oceania Australia and New Zealand Middle East and Africa GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa



