The Mission of Titty City Design Company

Titty City Design is on a mission to break down barriers and normalize talking about boobs, by celebrating new moms and breastfeeding (because it can be SO hard), advocating for breast health, and spreading self-love, body positivity, and community.

Through our unique products , social media and our “Let’s Talk Titties” blog we encourage others to talk openly and candidly about their breasts to:

Boost body confidence and acceptance from youth and beyond

Educate current and future birthing parents to help them mentally prepare for postpartum and body feeding

Encourage each other to keep our breasts happy and healthy with regular self-exams and checkups

We believe that when we talk about our breasts and celebrate them that we take the power back from those who over-sexualize them.

New business

When a baby is born, so is a mother. Becoming a mother is a whole other identity that takes time to adjust to and can make you forget the person you were before becoming one.

When our founder, Jessy, started Titty City Design in November 2020, she wanted to create a brand that spoke directly to those moms, and build a community that encourages new moms with love and positivity, and showers them with praise and support beginning with their breastfeeding journey – no matter what it looks like.

We created a line of unique products that feature our signature boob design to celebrate new moms, spread self-love, and promote body confidence – because let’s face it: our bodies change, and keep changing. We believe all boobs are beautiful and that should be celebrated.

Our growing online communi-Titty of supportive moms and allies keeps us creating and inspires us to share helpful content on our “Let’s Talk Titties” blog, linked at the top of the website with new posts, new information, available weekly.

“I’ve been an artist and advocate for boobs and breast cancer awareness for as long as I can remember. And in February 2020, I became a mama for the first time and began my breastfeeding journey. That’s when my love and respect for all things boob took on a whole new meaning.

Breastfeeding can be REALLY hard, and it can be so easy to feel like a failure when it doesn’t go as expected. Becoming a first-time mom is isolating – and I’m not just any mama, I’m a pandemic mama! There were more questions than answers, especially when it came to breastfeeding and everything about being a new mom felt so overwhelming and exhausting.

I can honestly say that I never heard people talking like this: Normalizing how hard being a new mom and breastfeeding is. I knew I needed to empower and celebrate our awesomeness while breaking down stigmas around boobs.

This experience inspired me to start Titty City Design, in November 2020, a brand that speaks directly to new moms, and to build an online communi-Titty that encourages new moms with love and positivity and showers them with praise and support.”

– Jessy, the Tits behind Titty City Design.

New products and our blog

We are always “boob-storming” new products and oftentimes get ideas right from our Instagram communi-Titty. We listen, we create, we test, and we launch! One thing is for sure, quality is important to us. Our products are always high-quality. We also love working with other local businesses to bring our products to life.

We recently launched headwear ! Our adorable boob hats and warm knit caps are conversation starters that are intended to be part of The Boobment we started to normalize boob talk by communicating casually and often about our boobs and experience with them.

Also, every month we introduce new content to our “Let’s Talk Tittles” blog . Our articles are filled with helpful content and advice related to all things breastfeeding and Boobs – from tips on breastfeeding and how to support new moms, to what to expect at a mammogram!

Celebrating our Anniversary

This November, we are celebrating 2 years of Titty City Design! We are so proud of the growth we have achieved so far and are excited to expand and spread our positive and supportive message to reach more new moms.

Events

At Titty City Design, we are not shy! We bring our Tits out and talk about The Boobment we started to break down barriers and normalize talking about boobs, breastfeeding, breast health, and body positivity.

We mainly sell online, however, we bring our “Titty Tent” to local fairs in southern California to meet our local community, showcase and sell our products, and share our message. Over the summer we went to Fiesta Hermosa (Hermosa Beach), Main Street Fair (El Segundo), and Conscious Market at Third Street Promenade (Santa Monica) and The Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel (Hollywood).

Our next event, Renegade , is coming up November 19 + 20 at Los Angeles State Historic Park. If you are in the LA area, come by and meet Jessy and the Titty Team and be part of our growing communi-titty.

New strategy and approach

With Boob talk comes normalizing talking about our bodies in general.It’s no secret that we here at Titty City Design are big fans of Boobs.Make that HUGE fans.And throughout our work, we’ve come to realize something.Talking about Boobs needs to be normalized.

One of the main reasons we started The Boobment is because we’re advocates for breast health. And the more we know and understand our bodies, the easier it is to tell if something isn’t right.Think about how awesome Titties are. Not only do they look gorgeous, no matter their shape or size, but our Pretty Titties have the power to sustain our babies and contribute to their health and wellbeing.

They create the perfect food and provide our little ones with all the nutrients they need at the beginning of life, and beyond!There’s so much stigma out there about “the perfect body,” (yep. Still!) but what the heck is that anyway?!We’re here to tell you something: Every Titty is pretty and every Titty is different.

Heck, even our own Boobs can look different from each other – just like eyebrows, they’re sisters, not twins.Whether you have pretty itty-bitty Titties, glorious large Boobies, Brave Boobies, or anything in between, it’s time to celebrate your breasts. We have created a communi-Titty of “Breasties”…Join us!

Announcing partnerships

We always have an eye out for partnerships that align with Titty City Design. Here are some of our favorites to date:

METAvivor

A portion of our proceeds are donated annually to support METAvivor , an organization that is dedicated to the specific fight of people living with stage 4 metastatic breast cancer. Breast health is an important part of our mission, and we encourage our communi-Titty to get to know their breasts by performing self-exams so they can identify when something is not normal to seek medical attention.

MotherLove

Jessy has been a featured guest blogger for Motherlove for World Breastfeeding Week and has more guest blog posts coming soon. American Cancer Society This October, Titty City Design supported Making Strides Against Breast Cancer by donating $1 of every Brave Boobie Bandana to the cause and donating a special supportive gift for their raffle at their annual 5k event in Santa Monica.

Malibu Dana + The Breast Cancer Fundraiser

For Breast Cancer Awareness Month we teamed up with Malibu Dana , a proud ambassador, advisory board member, and volunteer for The Breast Cancer Fundraiser by donating a bundle of our best-selling productsto be raffled off at Polkadots + Moonbeams. Get your raffle tickets through here November 10th.

Not Your Nana’s Yarnwork We continue to work with some amazing creators and artists. We have put our Tits together (collaborated) with the incredibly talented fiber artist, Crystal Mihaylo of Not Your Nana Yarnwork to make one-of-a-kind art pieces that have been auctioned off (with a portion of the proceeds donated to organizations such as Bright Pink and The Baltimore Doula Project ).

If you are a creator, artist, organization, or brand looking to partner with Titty City Design, please reach out to us: hello@tittycitydesign.com

Be part of The BOOBMENT!

We’re more than our products, we’re a movement! Well, more like a BOOBMENT ! We celebrate our breastfeeding journeys. We recognize the challenges and the sacrifices that mothers make every day. We lift each other up and cheer each other on… Because being a mom is hard! Motherhood is not a competition – it’s a community!We created this social movement to get people with breasts to talk openly and candidly about their boobs to:

Join the conversation, share your stories and engage with us on Instagram and TikTok @tittycitydesign

There were 3.61 million babies born in America in 2020. Of that number, 75% of mothers start out breastfeeding, and at the end of six months, this falls to 43%, and only 13% of babies are exclusively breastfed.Part of the reason why the rates drop is that a lot of new mamas don’t fully understand the benefits of breastfeeding.

Studies have also shown that women with friends who breastfeed (and do so successfully) are more likely to choose to breastfeed, and that negative attitudes of friends and family can pose a barrier.So. What does this tell us? That normalizing Boob talk NEEDS to happen.

The more we talk about our breastfeeding journeys, our struggles, and our challenges, the more women will feel secure, comfortable, and encouraged that what they are going through is normal.We can create change. We can shine the light on breastfeeding challenges , and life postpartum, and be the support we so desperately need for each other. Learn more here

