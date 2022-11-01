Sales Of Neurorehabilitation Devices Are Predicted To Reach Us$ 2.3 Billion By 2026

Worldwide demand for neurorehabilitation devices is expected to rise at a prolific CAGR of 15% from 2022 to 2026. At present, the global neurorehabilitation devices market is valued at US$ 1.3 billion and is anticipated to reach a market valuation of US$ 2.3 billion by 2026.

Demand for neurorobotic systems is expected to balloon at 16% CAGR over the forecast period. People who are physically weak or have experienced trauma receive body assistance from neurorobotic systems. The high availability and increasing efforts by producers to create innovative systems and platforms are major factors driving the sales of neurorobotic systems.

According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, global sales of neurorehabilitation devices are expected to increase at a stupendous CAGR of 15% from 2022 to 2026.

Neurorehabilitation devices aim to enhance performance while easing the effects of nervous system illnesses and injuries. To restore limb movements, neurorehabilitation devices are utilized to assess the central nervous system and to send particular electric signals to the spinal cord’s fibers. These systems are frequently used in neurorehabilitation physiotherapy to enhance patient quality of life and reduce symptoms and improve neurological function. The high prevalence of neurological disorders, growing elderly population, and technological advancements are expected to drive market growth.

What Restraints are Impeding Neurorehabilitation Devices Market Expansion?

“Lack of Skilled Professionals & High Price of Neurorehabilitation Devices Hampering Market Growth”

The high price of new neurorehabilitation devices highlights the question of affordability, which restrains the market growth. Moreover, the market for neurorehabilitation devices is impacted by a lack of funding for product innovation.

In the past ten years, patients, therapists, and doctors have all started using these devices for neuro-rehab care. To assure physician competency and patient safety, accreditation norms and uniformity in product training are still absent.

As a result of product failure, neurorehabilitation equipment failure has been noted in clinical practice. These factors are hampering the neurorehabilitation market growth.

How are Start-ups Sculpting Their Progress in the Neurorehabilitation Devices Market?

“New Market Entrants Focusing on R&D Initiatives for Advancements in Products”

Emerging market players are concentrating on research and development operations, which is enabling them to improve their products and give end customers greater convenience. These initiatives aid in enhancing their market growth potential.

To produce encouraging outcomes in stroke rehabilitation, new industry entrants in the neurorehabilitation devices market should work with neuroscientists.

Synchron, a start-up based in the U.S., developed an endovascular brain implant called Stentrode, which enhances functional independence by enabling patients to wirelessly control digital devices with their thoughts. A motor neuroprosthesis (MNP), also known as a motor BCI, is the core component of Synchron’s technology and is implanted via the jugular vein utilizing neurointerventional procedures frequently used to treat stroke. This procedure does not involve opening the skull or performing open brain surgery. The system is intended for those with paralysis brought on by a variety of illnesses. It is made to be dependable and user-friendly for patients to utilize on their own.

What is the U.S. Neurorehabilitation Devices Market Scenario?

“Increase in Ischemic Strokes Driving U.S. Market Expansion”

The U.S. market for neurorehabilitation devices is being driven by the rise in ischemic strokes, rising adoption of neurorehabilitation devices by hospitals, increasing efforts for the development of neurorehabilitation devices for neuro critical care, and a surge in demand for quick and secure products.

Key companies are increasingly projected to develop neurorehabilitation programs due to more awareness and a rise in acceptance, which is expected to fuel the market expansion in the United States over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the global neurorehabilitation devices market are focused on obtaining regulatory clearances, developing technologically advanced products, introducing new products, and partnering with and acquiring other businesses.

For instance :

In 2022, to enhance the creation of technologically advanced brain-computer interface solutions, Blackrock Neurotech acquired MindX. By combining its hardware DNA with MindX’s software DNA, Blackrock aimed to improve its neural data analysis and offer flexibility and modification for numerous BCI applications.

Key Competitors:

Neofect

AlterG, Inc.

Eodyne

Kinestica

Hocoma AG

Abbott Laboratories

Medtronic plc

Biometrics Ltd.

Bioness Inc.

BIONIK Laboratories Corp.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.

Key Segments in Neurorehabilitation Devices Industry Research

By Product :

Neurorobotic Systems

Brain Computer Interface

Wearable Devices

Brain Stimulators

By Application :

Stroke

Parkinson’s Disease

Brain & Spinal Cord Injury

Cerebral Palsy

Multiple Sclerosis

Others

By End User :

Rehabilitation Centers

Hospitals & Clinics

Home Care

Others

By Region :

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



