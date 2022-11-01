The Market For Disabled And Elderly Assistive Technologies Is Expected To Reach US$ 32.5 Billion by 2026

The global disabled and elderly assistive technology market accounts for a total valuation of US$ 26 billion at present and is predicted to climb to US$ 32.5 billion by the end of 2026. Between 2022 and 2026, demand for disabled and elderly assistive technology across the world is estimated to increase at a CAGR of 5.8%.

The disabled and elderly assistive technology market in China is expected to reach US$ 2.2 billion by 2026, expanding at a high CAGR of around 8% across the forecast period.

The world is witnessing a substantial rise in its geriatric population and this has led to high demand for elderly transition services and assistive devices as well. The disabled and elderly assistive technology market is expected to benefit from the increasing geriatric population over the coming years.

Incidence of road accidents has also been increasing on a global scale and this has resulted in a hike in disability among the general population, which, in turn, is projected to drive sales of assistive devices for the disabled.

How Will Demand for Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technologies Fare on a Regional Level?

“North America & Europe Expected to be Highly Opportune Markets”

North America disabled and elderly assistive technology market is expected to lead the global industry growth over the coming years. The growth in this region can be attributed to an increasing geriatric population and high healthcare expenditure. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases resulting in disability is also expected to favor disabled and elderly assistive technology demand in this region.

The Europe disabled and elderly assistive technology market is projected to provide highly rewarding opportunities owing to its rapidly increasing geriatric population and increasing load on its healthcare infrastructure.

Increasing patient pool in this region coupled with growing investments in the healthcare industry is expected to favor the demand for assistive technologies for the disabled and elderly.

Rising incidence of accidents, rapidly growing geriatric population, supportive government initiatives to strengthen healthcare infrastructure, and rising availability of assistive devices for the elderly are major factors that positively influence the disabled and elderly assistive technology market growth in the Asia Pacific region through 2026.

Japan is anticipated to be a market of prime focus in this region owing to the presence of a large patient pool of aging people and the demand for elderly adaptive equipment is expected to be high in the country throughout the forecast period.

The Japan disabled and elderly assistive technology market is expected to witness expansion at an approximate CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2026.

Country-wise Insights

What Makes the U.S. an Investment-worthy Market?

“Rising Incidence of Disability among People Opening New Opportunities for Investments”

The United States disabled and elderly assistive technology market is anticipated to be driven by the rising incidence of disability owing to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, road accidents, etc.

Rising geriatric population in the country is also expected to drive disabled and elderly assistive technology market potential across the forecast period. At present, the U.S. disabled and elderly assistive technology market enjoys a valuation of US$ 13.5 billion.

High healthcare expenditure and rising awareness regarding assistive devices for the disabled and elderly are also expected to increase the market share of the assistive technology industry in this country over the coming years.

All of the aforementioned factors make the United States a highly rewarding and investment-worthy market for disabled and elderly assistive technology providers.

Which Product is Expected Witness High Demand Growth Going Forward?

“Mobility Assistance Products Projected to Majorly Drive Market Expansion”

The disabled and elderly assistive technology market, based on product, is bifurcated into communication aids, mobility assistance, assistive furniture, bathroom safety & assistance, and other products.

The mobility assistance segment is projected to account for a significant market share throughout the forecast owing to the increasing incidence of disability due to chronic illnesses and accidents.

Adoption of technology to create novel mobility assistance devices by assistive technology organizations is also expected to favor the growth of this segment over the next four years. The mobility assistance segment is slated to rise at a CAGR of around 6% throughout the forecast period.

The communications aids segment is anticipated to account for an estimated total value of US$ 13 billion by the end of 2026.

Competitive Landscape :

Key manufacturers of assistive devices are focusing on launching innovative adaptive devices for the elderly to benefit from the growing geriatric population across the world.

In July 2022, Intuition Robotics, a human-robot interaction company based in Israel, announced the launch of its AI robotic companion. ElliQ is specially designed and created to interact and engage with elderly people to help them age independently yet not feel isolated.

Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology Industry Research Segmentation

By Product :

Communication Aids

Mobility Assistance

Assistive Furniture

Bathroom Safety & Assistance

Other Products

By End User :

Hospitals

Assisted Living Facilities

Home Care

Elderly Nursing Homes

Other End Users

By Region :

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

MEA

