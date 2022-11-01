The North America Market For Medical Plastics Is Expected To Expand The Fastest Through 2026

Products made of plastic that are designated for use in the healthcare sector are known as medical plastics. They are immune to corrosion, temperature changes, and chemicals. This enables efficient storage of various medical fluids and makes them simple to sterilize regularly.

Polypropylene and polycarbonate are the two most widely utilised polymers for medical purposes. These materials are employed in products such as MRI casings and surgical equipment. Polypropylene medical devices, medical plastic injection, and PVC medical equipment are some of them.

Plastics in medicine are now being used in place of ceramic, steel, and glass in equipment because of their durability and affordability. Medical products include breathing masks, bedpans, IV tubing, surgical equipment, implants, pill casings, and others made of plastic.

Furthermore, these polymers are utilized in surgical procedures to stop the spread of infection by simply discarding them after usage. Antimicrobial surfaces were used in the creation of these plastic medical devices. These surfaces are very good at deterring and eliminating harmful microorganisms.

Which Latest Trends in the Medical Plastics Market are Driving Demand Growth?

“Rising Awareness Regarding Personal Hygiene Heightening Demand for Medical Plastics”

After the coronavirus pandemic, the consumer’s awareness of personal hygiene is predicted to increase, and there will be a significant demand for home care goods.

Due to the pandemic, businesses are producing or creating new items to suit the soaring demand for medical supplies such as masks, sanitisers, gloves, and PPE kits.

Over the coming years, maintaining personal hygiene is anticipated to become popular to lower the risk of illness. In turn, during the projection period, this will benefit the global market.

The healthcare industry has made hand hygiene and surface hygiene mandatory in the ongoing fight against coronavirus.

Which Regional Markets Will Be Profitable for Plastic Medical Equipment Manufacturers?

“North America, Europe, & Asia Pacific to Remain Lucrative Markets”

Advancement in material technology for the medical industry is driving product demand in North America. The acceptance of technologically sophisticated medical supplies in the North American regional market is being boosted by high disposable income, changes in consumer lifestyle, and increased R&D expenditure.

Due to rising consumer focus on hygiene and sanitation, the Asia Pacific region now holds a large market share for medical plastics, and this trend is likely to continue.

Market expansion for medical plastic devices in the region is anticipated to be aided by the growing industrialization and globalization of rising economies such as China, India, Thailand, and others. A significant demand has been generated for PPEs such as medical bags, gloves, masks, coveralls, and surgical drapes because of the recent COVID-19 epidemic.

Globally, the use of medical plastics is regulated by numerous European bodies. Regulation (EU) 2017/745 governs medical devices in Europe and outlines how they must be used. The reformation of European legislation for these kinds of devices will be one of the major elements influencing industry growth in the area. Regarding the creation of sophisticated plastics, the healthcare sector has seen several technological advancements.

Europe is home to several significant businesses, including Röchling SE & Co. KG, Solvay S.A., and Evonik Industries AG. New product development is one of the main techniques employed by the top companies in the European industry to attain market expansion.

Due to rising per capita healthcare spending, the Latin America market is anticipated to expand strongly. Furthermore, industry participants in the region are investing heavily in healthcare systems, which are driving up product performance.

Due to the existence of a sizable underpenetrated market, the Middle East and Africa represented a significantly lower share of the market.

What is Benefitting Medical Plastic Component Manufacturers?

“Medical Components Handsomely Leads Due to High Use in Surgical & Procedural Procedures”

Globally, the medical components segment is anticipated to lead the application segment and hold the highest market share. Demand is expected to be driven by the expanding range of products that can be made using PP, including syringes, pans, containers, trays, implant trials, and medical cover sheets.

Polypropylene is also anticipated to expand in popularity as a material for medical component applications due to its low weight, good microbiological and chemical resistance, and low cost, and is called polypropylene medical equipment.

In the production of medical disposables, this substance has many uses. It is popular for making syringes because it can be easily shaped to precise proportions.

Medical plastics are employed more and more as a result of their adaptability. Medical components are utilised in both surgical and procedural procedures as a single-use item. The use of these medical things in surgical applications and routine examinations has increased.

The primary drivers of this market sector include rising rates of chronic diseases, a shift in lifestyle, and an ageing population.

Competitive Landscape

Due to robust distribution networks and a diverse product offering by large and small-scale businesses in rising and developing economies, the global market for medical plastics is fragmented.

The main growth tactics used by market players to increase their regional presence and satisfy the rising demand for medical plastics in emerging nations include new product launches, agreements and collaborations, expansions and investments, and mergers and acquisitions.

Established players are developing new medical supplies through research and development.

Evonik Industries AG recently announced the release of VESTAKEEP iC4800 3DF, an osteoconductive polyether ether ketone (PEEK) filament that would enhance the fusion between bones and implants.

In January 2021, PTA Plastics invested more than US$ 2 Million in buildings and capital equipment. Products made of medical polymers will be employed using these machines and finishing equipment for injection moulding.

Key Segments Covered in Medical Plastics Industry Research

By Type :

Standard Plastics

Engineering Plastics

High Performance Plastics (HPP)

Silicone

Others

By Application :

Medical Device Packaging

Medical Components

Orthopedic Implant Packaging

Orthopedic Soft Goods

Wound Care

Cleanroom Supplies

BioPharm Devices

Mobility Aids

Sterilization & Infection Prevention

Tooth Implants

Denture Base Materials

Others

By Region :

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

MEA

