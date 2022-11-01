Sales Of Orthodontic Solutions Are Expected To Reach US$ 12 Billion By 2026

Orthodontics deals with the identification and correction of misaligned teeth and jaws. Dental caries and dental problems are caused by teeth that don’t fit together properly, which is caused by malpositioned teeth.

It also puts more tension on the chewing muscles, which can cause headaches, TMJ issues, as well as neck, shoulder, and backache. It is possible to buy archwires, buccal tubes, brackets, braces, and other orthodontic materials. Orthodontic equipment is used to treat crowded or malpositioned teeth.

Based on kind of product, the market is segmented into removable braces, fixed braces, retainers, and adhesives. Depending on the patient’s age, the market is divided into two segments – children & teenagers and adults.

The COVID-19 outbreak had a very bad impact on the orthodontic supplies market. A great majority of orthodontic patients are children and adults and the presence of these patients in orthodontic settings enhanced the risk that they may have become infected with the virus. Therefore, it was strongly advised in orthodontic contexts to engage in social distancing.

What Issues are Faced by Manufacturers of Dental Orthodontic Materials?

“High Cost of Treatment Not Affordable By All Subsequently Affecting Orthodontic Products Market Growth”

High prices connected with various treatment choices are one of the most potent restraints. Every year, more patient groups choose orthodontics for a variety of reasons (improved dental health or cosmetic enhancement), yet the issue of excessive treatment costs persists.

The fact that each orthodontic treatment is much individualised is another aspect adding to the therapy’s ambiguity. As a result, there is higher case-by-case unpredictability in the cost of therapy, and patients may be concerned about the whole treatment’s total cost.

Treatment prices vary depending on the kind and duration of treatment, where it is provided, the patient’s age, and if dental insurance is offered.

Why Do Companies of Orthodontic Supplies Primarily Focus on North America & Europe?

“Manufacturers of Orthodontic Dental Supplies Have Wide Scope in North America & Europe Region Due to Advanced Healthcare Infrastructure & High Investments in Research & Development of Orthodontics”

The market is predicted to be led by North America throughout the entire forecast period. The use of technologically improved dental treatment aids such as oral scanners and rising start-up investment in orthodontic dental supplies are projected to drive the market in North America. Some respective governments also invest in the R&D of orthodontic products.

The market size in Europe is anticipated to develop due to the quick adoption of dental treatments, particularly in the U.K., Germany, and France, as well as the rise in the number of orthodontists. Additionally, it is expected that the market in Europe would expand due to the rising index of treatment demands for dental malocclusions.

Due to the rise of independently operating dental clinics, the increased cases of dental malocclusions, and technical developments in the dental sector, the demand for dental equipment in the Asia Pacific is expected to increase during the projected period.

Also, Japan’s enhanced local supply production and progressive move toward preventative dental care are projected to support market expansion in the Asia Pacific region.

Due to the increased demand for ceramic brackets and transparent aligners as well as the unmet needs of the patient population, it is anticipated that orthodontic products will become more widely used throughout the rest of the world. Another driver of the global dental goods market’s expansion is teens’ increased awareness of tooth misalignments.

What is Supporting the Market for Orthodontic Supplies in USA?

“Presence of Key Market Players & Orthodontists, Awareness of Orthodontic Treatment, & Advanced Orthodontic Facilities”

Demand for orthodontic products in the U.S. is anticipated to rise because of the large number of orthodontists working there.

The American Association of Orthodontics found that about one-third of Americans are unsatisfied with their smiles and would rather get orthodontic treatment.

People now have access to dental care services due to the nation’s advanced healthcare infrastructure. In the United States, malocclusion affects 15% to 20% of the population on average. The number of people visiting orthodontic facilities in the nation has increased as a result.

The American Association of Orthodontists (AAO), for instance, is dedicated to educating the general public about the necessity and advantages of orthodontic treatment.

Predoctoral dental education programs, such as those for dental hygienists and advanced orthodontic educational programs, are accredited by the American Dental Association’s (ADA) Commission on Dental Accreditation (CODA). Furthermore, the federal government directly administers and finances oral healthcare for several different groups of Americans.

Competitive Landscape

Align Technology, 3M, Ormco Corporation, and Institut Straumann AG hold a major position in the consolidated global market. Align Technology holds the highest market share in terms of revenue, mostly as a result of the phenomenal success of Invisalign across the world.

However, the launch of 3M’s clear aligners is anticipated to have an impact on the company’s market share. Ormco Corporation and Institut Straumann AG are well-known in the business due to their expanded distribution networks, stronger market penetration, and strategic alliances.

To help doctors quickly transition to a digital orthodontic practice using the clear aligner paradigm, Align Technology, Inc. declared the global release of the Align Digital & Practice Transformation (ADAPT) service in July 2020. The strategic decision will help the business grow its consumer base and diversify its product offering.

Great Lakes Dental Technologies introduced a new ComfortTrack clear aligner material in May 2019 with a focus on patient comfort. The strategic choice helped the business expand its product line.

Key Segments in Orthodontic Supplies Industry Research

By Product :

Fixed Braces

Removable Braces

Retainers

Adhesives

By Patient :

Children & Teenagers

Adults

By End User :

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Others

By Region :

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

MEA

