Video Streaming Software Market is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) XX% from 2021 to 2031

Video streaming software is used to encode, compress and package video content for distribution over computer networks. The software can be used to stream live or on-demand video content such as movies, TV shows, webcasts, sporting events and other forms of video. Video streaming software can be deployed on a variety of devices including personal computers, servers, set-top boxes, digital signage systems and mobile devices. The software typically uses a video codec to compress and encode video data, and a streaming protocol to package and distribute the data over a network.

Key Trends and Drivers

There are a number of trends that are shaping the video streaming software market. One of the most important is the increasing demand for high-quality video. Consumers and businesses alike are demanding better video quality, and this is driving companies to invest in better video streaming software.

Another trend is the increasing popularity of live video streaming. Live video streaming is becoming more popular as it allows users to watch events as they happen. This is especially popular for news and sports events.

Finally, another trend that is affecting the video streaming software market is the rise of new platforms. Platforms such as Facebook Live and Periscope are making it easier for people to stream video. This is having a major impact on the way that people consume video.

Market Segments

By Components

-Solution

-Services

By Streaming Type

-Live Streaming

-Video-On-Demand Streaming

By Deployment Mode

-On-premises

-Cloud

-User Outlook

-Enterprise

-Consumer

Key Players

-Kaltura

-BrightCove

-Panopto

-Haivision

-Vimeo

-VBrick

-Polycom

