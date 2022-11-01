The Geothermal Heat Pumps Market Is Expected To Attain A Net Worth Of US$ 505.5 Bn By The End Of 2031

The population of the world has increased substantially, and this has subsequently driven demand for renewable energy generation as the current energy generation infrastructure isn’t equipped to fulfil this increasing need.

Increasing demand for renewable and sustainable substitutes for energy generation is expected to majorly fuel demand for ground-source heat pumps. Rising consumer awareness for clean energy and supportive government initiatives to encourage the adoption of renewable energy sources are expected to prominently drive the shipments of geothermal heat pumps over the coming years.

Rising use of ground-source heat pumps in residential settings for space heating and hot water generation will also boost market potential in the future. On the flip side, high initial costs for the installation of geothermal heat pumps are expected to have a constraining effect on overall GHP market growth through 2031. Overall, sales of geothermal heat pumps are anticipated to progress at an astounding CAGR of 13.1% from 2021 to 2031.

Which Regional Markets Should Geothermal Heat Pump Manufacturers Focus On?

“Europe to Lead Sales of Geothermal Heat Pumps through 2031”

Europe is anticipated to be the most lucrative region for geothermal heat pump providers over the coming years. The geothermal heat pumps market in Europe will majorly be driven by the high adoption of geothermal energy systems and increasing awareness of renewable energy generation.

Governments of countries such as Germany, the U.K., and France in this region are providing subsidies and encouraging the adoption of GHPs to attain zero carbon footprint. The market in Europe will hold a dominant share of 59.2% in the global geothermal heat pumps industry landscape by the end of 2031. Sales of water-source heat pumps and dual-source heat pumps are expected to have a bright outlook in this region.

Rising focus on sustainability and increasing demand for electricity is expected to boost use of geothermal heat pumps in the regions of South Asia and East Asia as well. Increasing urbanization and industrialization are prominent trends that will drive the adoption of geothermal energy generation systems in these regions.

Which End User Will Lead Consumption of GHPs?

“Residential Sector Exhibits Bright Outlook for Market Players”

Adoption of geothermal energy systems in buildings has increased in the past few years owing to rising awareness about their benefits for the general HVAC systems of the infrastructure. While the use of geothermal heat pumps is high in commercial applications, the residential segment leads the market growth and is expected to maintain this stance through 2031.

Increasing use of geothermal heat pumps for space heating and hot water generation in residential applications is expected to bolster the growth of the residential segment. This segment held a market share of 58.07% in 2020 in the global geothermal heat pumps marketplace.

How Did the Geothermal Heat Pumps Market Perform in 2020?

The pandemic of 2020 resulted in a negative growth trend for the geothermal heat pumps market. As coronavirus infections spread across the world and created a pandemic situation, lockdowns were imposed to curb the spread of these infections. Lockdown restrictions hampered manufacturing and sales activities as the whole demand and supply chains were disrupted.

Lack of skilled workforce, closed manufacturing facilities, and supply shortage of raw materials were other factors that dented geothermal heat pump consumption in 2020. Sales of earth-coupled pumps and dual-source heat pumps also witnessed a downward trend.

Shipments of geothermal heat pumps are expected to see high increase in the post-pandemic era as restrictions are lifted across the world. Increasing focus on clean energy and rising demand from the growing population will majorly propel GHP sales in the post-pandemic era through 2031.

Competitive Landscape:

Key geothermal heat pumps market players are focusing on expanding the scope of their offerings in order to increase their market presence on a global scale.

Geothermal heat pump suppliers are adopting various strategies to boost the expansion of their sales and services.

In March 2021, Dandelion Energy, a renowned residential geothermal organization based in the United States, announced that it would now be providing its services to the complete state of Connecticut along with the signing of a lease for a 21,000 square foot facility to manage its operations in this region.

Key Competitors:

GeoMaster LLC

WaterFurnace International

Danfoss Heat Pumps U.K.

Florida Heat Pump Manufacturing

Kensa Heat Pumps Ltd.

Key Segments Covered in Geothermal Heat Pumps Industry Research

Geothermal Heat Pumps Market by Technology:

Open Loop Systems

Closed Loop Systems

Vertical Loops

Horizontal Loops

Pond/Lake Systems

Geothermal Heat Pumps Market by End User:

Geothermal Heat Pumps for Residential Use

New Building Systems

Retrofit Systems

Geothermal Heat Pumps for Commercial Use

New Building Systems

Retrofit Systems

Geothermal Heat Pumps Market by Region:

North America Geothermal Heat Pumps Market

Latin America Geothermal Heat Pumps Market

Europe Geothermal Heat Pumps Market

East Asia Geothermal Heat Pumps Market

South Asia & Oceania Geothermal Heat Pumps Market

MEA Geothermal Heat Pumps Market



