The Global Iot Fleet Management Market Is Estimated At US$ 7.3 Billion By 2032

The global digital transformation market is anticipated to secure absolute dollar growth of US$ 15 Billion by 2032. Growing demand for the consolidation of electronic vehicles and smartphones with vehicles is likely to propel the expansion of the market. Regionally, America is projected to be the largest market in terms of market value.

Expansion of the industry in the Americas can be attributed to the rising adoption of technologically advanced products, especially in the U.S and Canada. The region is estimated at US$ 5.2 Billion from 2022-to 2032. With respect to cloud type, the routing management segment is projected to garner the largest market share during the mentioned forecast period. Manufacturers are taking initiatives to augment their fleet performance encompassing all features. Moreover, European countries and the U.S have made it mandatory for the implementation of telematics equipment for the purpose of monitoring and tracking vehicles, thereby, boosting the market size in the forecast period.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample –https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7277

Global IoT Fleet Management Market Revenue Analysis 2015-2021 Vs Future Outlook 2022-2032

As per the latest report published by Fact. MR, the global IoT fleet management exhibited a CAGR of 12.6% during the timeframe of 2016-2021. With increasing maintenance costs and fluctuating fuel prices across the globe, there has been an increased concern for fleet manufacturers to enhance operational efficiency with reduced cost. IoT offers real-time monitoring and data transmission with advanced technology such as a 4G network or the upcoming 5G over the cloud server.

From the forecast period 2022-to 2032, the industry is anticipated to experience a CAGR of 11.8%. The introduction of vehicular internet connectivity has resulted in increased adoption of IoT fleet management. It has allowed fleet operators to enhance their operational efficiency and reduce expenses. Moreover, IoT fleet management will assist in maintaining the government rules and regulations of road safety while transporting goods. During the forecast period, the global IoT fleet management market is projected to expand 3x.

Major IoT Fleet Management Market Drivers

Deployment of Developed Connecting Technologies with Fleet Management to Benefit the Industry

Advanced technologies such as; cloud-based, GPS, and big data analytics offer developed software, which gives lucrative opportunities to the player and benefits the market. With the advent of vehicular internet connectivity, there has been an increase in demand for advanced methods to monitor the fleet. Besides, with the growing demand for real-time fleet monitoring along with rapid digitalization, the market is expected to prosper significantly.

Key players are taking various initiatives to develop a modern software solution to manage the fleet. In August 2021, eBikeGo, an electric mobility platform, rolled out a developed AI and IoT-based fleet management system. The system is called EBG-Matics which observes vehicles and riders to enhance efficiency.

Players are integrating telematics and GPS technologies with the software to provide real-time monitoring of the current and estimated data. For instance, WebillionMS fleet software is GPS-controlled and an IoT-based telematics fleet tracking solution. It allows businesses to raise, track, and analyze operations for their fleet, regardless of its size.

As per Global System for Mobile Communication Intelligence Mobile Economy Report 2020, there were approximately 35 billion IoT connections in 2019 across the globe and is anticipated to exceed 80 billion by 2024. The advent of innovative auto tech organizations such as; Aeri Communication and Telit IoT Platforms LLC has brought IoT-based fleet management solutions into the mainstream. These factors are likely to act as an opportunity for the expansion of the IoT fleet management market.

What are the Prevailing Opportunities in North America for the Growth of the IoT Fleet Management Market?

Large-Scale Deployment of Real-Time Tracking Solutions in the U.S to Boost the Regional Market

North America is projected to lead the global market during the forecast period. The dominant position of the market can be attributed to the large-scale implementation of real-time tracking solutions across the transport sector. The rapid adoption of vehicle tracking systems from established players like Ford, Fiat-Chrysler, and General Motors, in the U.S is expected to support the market growth in the region during the forecast period.

A strong network of the internet infrastructure, deployment of 5G services, and the rapid adoption of technologically advanced products are likely to escalate the market growth in the forecast period. An increasing number of passenger cars, heavy trucks, public buses, and others, in the region, would demand better analytics and decision making, thereby, benefitting the market in North America.

As per the analysis, the market in the U.S is projected at US$ 5.2 Billion during the forecast period from 2022-to 2032. The region is expected to exhibit a market growth of 11.5% during the forecast period. Increasing safety concerns and stringent government regulations are likely to offer various opportunities to the region in the coming years.

Speak To Research Analyst For Detailed Insights: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=7277

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the global IoT fleet management are focused on product development performing advanced research and development. Players are collaborating with various technology providers to offer enhanced fleet management with advanced GPD, and better insights. Also, players are also entering partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions with various car manufacturers to provide better fleet management solutions. Recent key developments among players are:

In January 2020, Geotab Inc. rolled out ‘UNIFY’ in a strategic partnership with Eleos Technologies in CA, a Software-as-a-Service provider for transportation. The UNIFY platform is likely to provide customized fleet management systems and FMCSA-compliant ELD for better solutions and insights.

rolled out ‘UNIFY’ in a strategic partnership with Eleos Technologies in CA, a Software-as-a-Service provider for transportation. The UNIFY platform is likely to provide customized fleet management systems and FMCSA-compliant ELD for better solutions and insights. In December 2021, GPSinsight acquired FieldAware field service automation software, Developer Company for field service, telematics software, and fleet management.

Key Segments Covered in the Global IoT Fleet Management Market Study

IoT Fleet Management Market by Cloud Type :

Public IoT Fleet Management

Private IoT Fleet Management

Hybrid IoT Fleet Management

IoT Fleet Management Market by Application :

IoT Fleet Routing Management

IoT Fleet Tracking and Monitoring Management

IoT Fleet Fuel Management

IoT Fleet Remote Diagnostics

IoT Fleet Management Market by Fleet Type :

IoT Fleet Passenger Vehicles

IoT Fleet Commercial Vehicles

IoT Fleet Management Market by Region :

IoT Fleet Management in North America

IoT Fleet Management in Europe

IoT Fleet Management in Asia Pacific

IoT Fleet Management in Middle East & Africa

IoT Fleet Management in Latin America

Choose Quick and Secure PayPal Payment Mode to Get Full Access of This Reporthttps://www.factmr.com/checkout/7277

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com