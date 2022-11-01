North America Tops The Global Carbon Fiber Resin Market Accounting For 31.5% Of Global Market Share In 2022

The first successful flight of Boeing Co.’s 787, which was 50% composite by weight, brought the composites, especially carbon fiber resin to the spotlight and since then the carbon fiber resin market is attaining unprecedented heights. From a worth of US$ 312 Mn in 2017, the market has grown with a CAGR of 13.1% by 2021. The low weight to strength ratio reflects the success of carbon fiber resin over other composites.

Composites’ resistance to fatigue provides a flexibility in fabrication. This enables moulding of carbon fiber resins into the shape of choice with numerous bends eliminating the need of connectors. Hence, the composites are translating the products with lesser raw materials and rapid assembly. These characteristics have fuelled the use of carbon fiber resin into wide fields. The focus on lightweight driven by the thrust for fuel economy and efficiency has expanded the use of carbon fiber resins from bicycle assembly to aircraft assemblies.

In the forecast period, the composites market is expected to experience a steep growth owing to its stiffness and tensile strength. Carbon fiber resin is 5X stronger and 2X stiffer than steel at the same time it weighs one fourth of steel, consequently, carbon fibers are rapidly being adopted in luxury automobile manufacturing propelling the market to grow 4.1X over the forecast period of 2022-2032.

For More Valuable Information on Regional Market Dynamics, Request a Report Sample https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7271

The Physical Properties of Carbon Fiber Resin are Expanding its Domain of Applications

Carbon fiber resins have high thermal and chemical resistance and low thermal expansion; they also propose good vibrational damping to be engineered for specialized applications. With the lower weight, the use of carbon fiber resins is guided into aerospace industry as well as competitive auto sports where every gram makes a count.

Its chemical resistance makes it fit for natural gas storage and fuel cells. Use of carbon fiber resins is also implied in windmill blades, pipes and deep water drilling platforms to list a few. The diverse domains catered by carbon fiber resin are accelerating its market to surpass US$ 2,377 Mn by 2032.

Which country accounts for more enhanced demand for Carbon Fiber Resin Market?

US, China and Germany are anticipated to offer the largest markets for carbon fiber resin in 2022 by conquering more than 45% of the global market. US will lead the market by contributing 27.8% share to the global carbon resin market.

The growing aerospace & defense industries and the need for green product manufacturing is driving the market forward. Harnessing renewable sources of energy like wind energy are the utmost need of the hour, the use of carbon fiber resins in manufacturing wind mill blades is also a key propeller of its market.

Category-wise Analysis

Which Resin Type Holds Dominant Market Share and is Likely to Show Higher Growth in Carbon Fiber Resin Market Over the Assessment Period?

The carbon fiber resin market is segmented into thermoset and thermoplastic resins under resin type. The thermoset resin segment leads the market by holding 56.9% of the overall market share and is projected to register a CAGR of 15.5% during the forecast period.

The thermoset resins are preferred over thermoplastic resins because of its excellent resistance to solvents and corrosives and high temperature tolerance. The adoption of thermoplastic resins is also anchored by the challenges they offer in forming composites.

Which End-Use Industry Segment is Estimated to Support Market Growth in the Carbon Fiber Resin Market During the Forecast Period?

Under the end-use industry segment, the carbon fiber resin market is segmented into aerospace & defence, automotive OEM, wind energy, sporting goods and others. The aerospace & defence segment is forecast to dominate the market with a market share of 31.4% in 2022 and is projected to witness the fastest growth of CAGR 17.8% in coming years.

The reduction in overall weight achieved by replacing the legacy materials with carbon fiber resins is the foremost driver of its accelerating use in aerospace industry. The physical strength of carbon fiber resin make sit fit to withstand the extreme environments of heights and depths and wars leading its applications in aerospace & defence.

Speak To Research Analyst For Detailed Insights: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=7271

Competition Landscape

Key manufacturers of carbon fiber resin market enlists ESE Industries, Huntsman Corporation, Alpha Owens-Corning, Hexion Inc., Ashland Inc., BASF SE, 3M, Kukdo Chemical Co. Ltd., Olin Corporation, Aliancys, and Polynt S.p.A.

The capital intensiveness of the carbon fiber resin manufacturing is limiting its market to a handful of manufacturers. However, technological advancements in the field can promise cost reduction. Meanwhile, expanding applications of the carbon fiber resins are stimulating the manufacturers to robustly study the pros and cons of its broad-spectrum use.

The leading manufacturers are collaborating with the end-use industries to understand the physical parameters essential for molding the carbon fibers into the bespoke products when complexed with resins. This is steering the growth of carbon fiber resins into untapped markets.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the price points of top carbon fiber resin manufacturers positioned across regions, in addition to providing sales growth information, production capacity, and speculative production expansion, in the recently published report.

Key Segments of Carbon Fiber Resin Industry Survey

Global Carbon Fiber Resin Market by Resin Type:

Thermoset

Thermoplastic

Global Carbon Fiber Resin Market by Form:

Prepreg

Non-Prepreg

Global Carbon Fiber Resin Market by End-Use Industry:

Aeropspace & Defence

Automotive OEM

Wind Energy

Sporting Goods

Other Industries

Global Carbon Fiber Resin Market is segmented by Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC

MEA

Get Full Access of this Report through our PayPal Payment Optionhttps://www.factmr.com/checkout/7271

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com