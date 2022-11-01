Distillation-Based Recycling Technology Is Expected To Experience A Cagr Of 4.8% During The Forecast Period 2022-2032

According to a recent analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, utilization of antifreeze recyclers experienced a growth rate of 0.3% over the past half-decade. This was due to the severe effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global antifreeze recycler machine market. According to the research, the market witnessed a declined growth of -8.6% in 2020.

There is growing demand for reverse osmosis-based antifreeze recyclers in industrial machinery and equipment. Surging application of antifreeze recyclers with capacity of 100-200 GPH in prominent regions such as North America and Europe are likely to open new doors for antifreeze recycling service companies in the near future.

Furthermore, surging use of ion-exchange-based antifreeze recyclers in the automotive sector at a cost-effective price point is likely to supplement market growth during the assessment period. This segment is estimated to capture 20% of demand by 2023 and gain 131 BPS over the same period.

Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, foresees thriving growth in demand for antifreeze recycler machines. A few decades ago, antifreeze recyclers were only used in industries such as automotive and manufacturing. However, they have now become a key component in the coolant recycler market. Antifreeze recyclers are highly preferred by industries using internal combustion engines for power generation.

What Road Lies Ahead for Antifreeze Recycling Service Providers?

“High Cost of Virgin Antifreeze Likely to Create New Opportunities for Antifreeze Recycler Machine Market”

Heavy machinery and equipment are often utilized for manufacturing purposes in multiple end-use industries such automotive, paper& pulp, petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, and others. Due to heavy operations and continuous processing, these machineries are likely to liberate extensive heat and experience the issue of overheating, which further impacts their lifespan and other specifications.

To maintain the ideal temperature for smooth operations, there is extensive and repetitive use of antifreeze in the manufacturing sector. Due to highly recyclable properties, ethylene glycol and propylene glycol are used as a raw material in antifreeze. Virgin antifreeze is an expensive commodity that can only be replaced with recycled antifreeze, which is comparatively cost-effective.

Therefore, recycled antifreeze is considered as a cost-effective substitute for virgin antifreeze, which aids manufacturers in saving overall production costs. Recycled antifreeze reduces costs by 40%-60% of antifreeze recyclers, and is gaining traction since it is also a time-saving option for manufacturers.

“Stringent Environmental Regulations in Emerging Markets to Provide Inevitable Boost to Market Penetration”

Utilization of industrial machinery and automotive cars has been rapidly increasing on a large scale. ASEAN countries such as India, China, Japan, Thailand, Malaysia, and Singapore are witnessing a steep growth rate in the manufacturing and automotive sectors. This growth has given rise to the demand of antifreeze and coolants.

Used antifreeze generation and disposal in sewers, water bodies, and in the ground has also increased in the recent past. Therefore, regional governments have imposed strict rules & regulations and heavy fines for the disposal of antifreeze due to its hazardous impact on the environment.

How Will Industrial Advancements in the U.S. Benefit Antifreeze Recycler Companies?

The United States has caught significant attention of manufacturers due to large-scale industrialization and urbanization in the country over the historical period. Laws regulating the disposal of antifreeze in the environment are very strict in the country.

Many companies have undertaken huge expansion efforts by opening manufacturing facilities and launching new products. Companies are also adhering to ASTM specifications to maintain certain production standards.

According to Fact.MR research, the United States market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 14.6 Mn by the end of 2032.

Should Automotive Antifreeze Recycling Be the Focus of Market Participants?

Currently, utilization of antifreeze is comprehensively increasing due to a rise in end-use application in automotive cars. Additionally, sales of passenger vehicles and heavy commercial vehicles are steadily increasing.

Automotive antifreeze recycling use case is estimated to reach a valuation of around US$ 14.5 Mn by the end of 2032.

Automotive cars usually require frequent change of antifreeze. Portable antifreeze recycling machines are used in the automotive sector to optimize cost and time. It is common for companies to use recycling machines that are portable and compact. It helps in carrying out the recycling process at any time and any place.

Therefore, demand for antifreeze recyclers in the automotive industry is set to increase at a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Fact.MR has profiled the following key antifreeze recycler manufacturers in its report: Diversified Manufacturing Inc., Eriez Manufacturing Co., ETL Fluid Experts Ltd., Finish Thompson Inc., Fountain Industries, PRAB Inc., Master Fluid Solutions, HC Feng, KFM Llc, and Universal Separators Inc.

Companies are developing constructive collaborations and partnerships with end-use industries for establishing a strong consumer base. Owing to high recovery rate of the distillation method, market players are able to leverage maintenance, while witnessing consistency in demand.

Market participants are channelizing their resources and capital focusing on the lucrative end uses while trying to expand their customer base. All in all, a blend or organic and inorganic grow strategies is allowing companies to capture a significant market share in this highly competitive market.

Key Competitors:

Diversified Manufacturing Inc.

Eriez Manufacturing Co.

ETL Fluid Experts ltd.

Finish Thompson Inc.

Fountain Industries

PRAB Inc.

Master Fluid Solutions

HC Feng

KFM Llc

Universal Separators Inc. (SmartSkim)

Key Segments Covered in Antifreeze Recycler Industry Survey

Antifreeze Recycler Market by Product Type:

Portable Antifreeze Recyclers

Stationary Antifreeze Recyclers

Closed Loop Antifreeze Recyclers

Batch Antifreeze Recyclers

Antifreeze Recycler Market by Recycling Technology:

Filtration-based Antifreeze Recyclers

Ion-exchange-based Antifreeze Recyclers

Reverse Osmosis-based Antifreeze Recyclers

Distillation-based Antifreeze Recyclers

Antifreeze Recycler Market by Capacity:

Up to 20 GPH

20-50 GPH

50-100 GPH

100-200 GPH

200-500 GPH

Above 500 GPH

Antifreeze Recycler Market by End-use Sector:

Automotive Antifreeze Recycling

Industrial Machinery & Equipment Recycling

Antifreeze Recycler Market by Region:

North America Antifreeze Recycler Market

Europe Antifreeze Recycler Market

Asia Pacific Antifreeze Recycler Market

Latin America Antifreeze Recycler Market

MEA Antifreeze Recycler Market

