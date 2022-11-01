Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing Market Demand Is Expected To Reach US$ 112.31 by 2032

According to a recent Fact.MR study, the global biotechnology and pharmaceutical services outsourcing market is projected to secure a market value of US$ 112.31 Bn by 2032, expanding at a growth rate of about 5%. The increasing demand for low-cost drug development is projected to propel market growth during the forecast period.

Since contract research and manufacturing allow cheaper manufacturing and development of the drug, it is a preferred option by the players. Further, the increasing adoption of machine learning-based platforms such as artificial intelligence and automation in drug manufacturing are expected to offer significant opportunities for expansion to the market in the forthcoming period.

Moreover, outsourcing of pharmaceutical and biotechnology services helps in saving time used in the management and operations of production, which is a salient factor bolstering the market growth in the forecast period. Also, the robust investment in R & D by pharma companies is predicted to augment the industry size notably.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Global market for biotechnology and pharmaceutical services outsourcing to reach US$ 70 Bn in 2022

North America to account for the maximum revenue share of 53% in 2021

Asia Pacific to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

The pharma segment to have procured the largest market share of 55% in 2021

The consulting services segment is anticipated to have secured a market share of 19% in 2021

“Attributed to mounting healthcare research costs, developed countries are increasingly outsourcing biotechnology and pharmaceutical services to developing regions, especially across Asia Pacific, expected to yield substantial growth opportunities,“ – says an analyst at Fact. MR.

How does Increasing R&D help the Growth of Outsourcing in the Pharmaceutical Industry?

Growing R&D on Large Molecules to Benefit Outsourcing in Pharmaceutical Industry

Globally, the pharmaceutical industry has the second-highest R&D expenditure against any other sector. The expenses on R&D are increasing during the forecast period, thereby benefitting the market.

As per Evaluate Pharma 2019 report, the pharmaceutical R&D expense was around USD 179 Bn in 2018. The projected growth rate of the market is 3% from 2018 to 2024. Furthermore, the increasing R&D expenditure on large molecules is predicted to offer significant opportunities for expansion in the forthcoming period.

Country-Wise Analysis

What is the Contribution of North America in Increasing Demand for the Outsourcing Pharma?

Presence of Established Players to Boost the Outsourcing in Pharmaceutical Industry in the Region

As per the estimations at Fact.MR, North America is projected to account for the maximum revenue share of 53% in 2022. The development of the industry in the region can be attributed to the presence of established players in North America.

Implementation of stringent strict policies and the growing R&D investments by pharma companies are likely to augment the market in the coming time. In addition, approvals by FDA are likely to offer significant opportunities to the key players. For instance, Bora Pharmaceuticals received FDA approval in 2019, which strengthened its market influence outside Asia.

Competitive Landscape

The players of the global biotechnology and pharmaceutical services outsourcing market adopt various strategies to enhance their reach in the market. Methods like partnerships, collaborations, and acquisitions are some of the most adopted strategies. Some recent key developments among key players are:

In October 2020, MediPharm Labs Corp. announced a new white-label supply agreement with Sunco Green Pharmaceutical Pty Ltd. According to the two-year agreement, MediPharm Labs Australia will give THC Cannabis oil products and specially formulated CBD. The products will be sold under the name of Sunco Green Label.

In April 2021, Paraxel International Corporation disclosed a business partnership with Veeva. The initiative focuses to grow clinical trials by leveraging process innovation and technology.

In August 2020, Pfizer signed a three-year agreement with PPD. The agreement focuses on offering drug development services.

Key Market Segments Covered in the Global Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing Market

By End Use

Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing

Biotechnology Services Outsourcing

By Service

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing for Product Testing & Validation

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing for Training & Education

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing for Product Design & Development

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing for Product Maintenance

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing for Auditing and Assessment

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing for Regulatory Affairs

Regulatory writing & publishing

Legal representation

Clinical trial applications & product registration

Others

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing for Consulting

Remediation

Quality management systems consulting

Regulatory compliance

Others

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing for Others

