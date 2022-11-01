The Market For Optical Interconnect Market Is Likely To Be Valued At US$ 37.6 Billion by 2032

The global optical interconnect market was valued at US$ 10.2 Billion in 2021, and is projected to register a Y-o-Y increase of 13.7% in 2022 to be valued at US$ 11.6 Billion. During the 2022-2032 period of assessment, demand is expected to rise at a 12.5% value CAGR, likely to reach US$ 37.6 Billion by the end of the said forecast period. Overall, the optical interconnect market landscape is poised to yield an absolute dollar opportunity worth US$ 26 Billion until 2032. Sales of optical interconnect systems for data communication will continue to flourish, with a documented CAGR of 13.7% from 2015-2021.

Moreover, multimode fiber will continue to remain the primary fiber mode, likely to register a CAGR worth 12.1% from 2022 to 2032. The U.S will remain at the forefront, generating an opportunity worth US$ 8.6 Billion during the forecast period.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample –https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7309

Key Challenges Affecting Optical Interconnect Market Growth

High Costs Associated with Applications of Optical Interconnect to Hamper Market Growth

The growth of the optical interconnect market is affected by high cost. Due this high cost issue associated with optic interconnect technology hampered the commercialisation of the optic interconnect technology. This will be resulting a major impeding factor to the market growth. Installation of application related optic interconnect requires specialized tools with expert technicians this will also increase the cost of the project, this will hamper the growth of the market. Also, a major problem in the implementation of optical interconnects is how to perform the alignment and packaging of such systems this will hinder the growth of the market.

How Opportunistic will the Market for Optical interconnect be across the U.S?

According to Fact.MR’s study, the U.S is poised to yield an absolute dollar opportunity worth US$ 8.6 Billion, expanding at a 11.9% value CAGR from 2022 to 2032. By the end of the said forecast period, a market valuation of US$ 12.7 Billion has been projected for the industry across the country.

US held the largest share of the overall optical interconnect market. The rapid penetration of the internet is expected to raise the growth of the market in this US. Also, the growth of the market can be attributed to the presence of some leading datacenter companies such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Facebook, and Apple in the US. As all these companies have a large number of hyperscale datacenters installed in US region, the growth of the optical interconnect market in US is high.

Also the initiatives taken by telecommunication companies to start 5G services in US is expected to drive the market growth in during the forecast period. For instance, in November 2020, North America was expected upgrade about 4% of its mobile subscriptions to 5G. this will create the scope for optic interconnect market as a powerful interconnect is required to enable cell towers and other applications to handle 5G transmissions.

By Application, which category is likely to make Maximum Usage of Optical interconnect market?

Data Communication to hold major sway during the forecast period

As per Fact.MR, the data communication segment is projected to lead the optical interconnect market from 2022 to 2032, flourishing at a CAGR of 12.2%. Growing adoption of cloud services, as well as the rising technological advances in machine learning, artificial intelligence, and deep learning affect the growth of the optical interconnect marker.

Increasing technological advances in machine learning also growing adoption of cloud services, artificial intelligence and deep learning will positively affect the growth of the optical interconnect market. Increasing data traffic also show rise in demand of optic interconnect market. Also the increasing use of driverless cars, wireless networking, smart gaming accelerates the growth of the demand for optic interconnect market.

Speak To Research Analyst For Detailed Insights: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=7309

Competitive Landscape

Prominent manufacturers of optical Interconnect market are eyeing technological innovations in order to provide the most accurate and precise system arrangements to their customers. As the threat of technology looms large over the world, companies are forging collaborative agreements with government entities to enhance their presence across major geographies. In addition, the vendors are likely to leverage upgradation and product differentiation to gain an edge over other competitors in the market.

In April 2020, NVIDIA Corporation acquired a US-based provider of optical interconnects Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. Through this acquisition, NVIDIA Corporation combines it datacenter with high-performance networking technologies of Mellanox.

acquired a US-based provider of optical interconnects Through this acquisition, NVIDIA Corporation combines it datacenter with high-performance networking technologies of Mellanox. In December 2020, Corning Inc. expand its Cabarrus County fiber optic cable plant in Concord, by spending US 450 Million, this will generate new jobs and make it the largest facility of its type in the world.

expand its fiber optic cable plant in Concord, by spending US 450 Million, this will generate new jobs and make it the largest facility of its type in the world. In November 2020, Ayar Labsinitiated funding for manufacturing chip solutions based on optical networking principal’s architecture. The amount raised was US$ 35 Million. This funding will be used to continue developing its product and working on further commercialization

Key Segments Covered in the Optical Interconnect Market Study

Optical Interconnect Market by Product Type :

Optical Interconnect Cable Assemblies

Indoor Cable Assemblies

Outdoor Cable Assemblies

Active Optical Cables

Multi-Source Agreements

Optical Interconnect Connectors

LC Connectors

SC Connectors

ST Connectors

MPO/MTO Connectors

Optical Transceivers

Free Space Optics, Fiber and Waveguides

Silicon Photonics

PIC-based Interconnects

Optical Engines

Optical Interconnect Market by Interconnect Level :

Metro and Long-haul Optical Interconnect

Board-to-Board and Rack-level Optical Interconnect

Chip- and Board-level Optical Interconnect

Optical Interconnect Market by Fiber Mode :

Single Mode Fiber

Multimode Fiber

Optical Interconnect Market by Data Rate :

Less than 10 Gbps

10 Gbps to 40 Gbps

41 Gbps to 100 Gbps

More than 100 Gbps

Optical Interconnect Market by Application :

Data Communication

Telecommunication

Others

Optical Interconnect Market by Distance :

Less than 1 Km

1 Km to 10 Km

11 Km to 100 Km

More than 100 Km

Optical Interconnect Market by Region :

North America

Europe

Asia pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

For in-depth competitive analysis, Buy Now –https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7309

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com