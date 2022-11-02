Dr. Cindy Gordon, CEO SalesChoice awarded Entrepreneur Of The Year by Women in IT Awards 2022

Toronto, Canada, 2022-Nov-02 — /EPR Network/ — SalesChoice is pleased to announce that our CEO, Dr. Cindy Gordon, has been awarded “Entrepreneur Of The Year” at the Women in IT Awards 2022, Canada.

The Women in IT Awards has been devoted towards recognising and celebrating women, allies, and organizations for their outstanding contribution to the technology industry in Canada. According to a report by The World Bank, women make up less than 40% of the total global workforce. The Women in IT Awards “Entrepreneur OTY” category recognizes female leaders of a technology, digital or e-commerce start-up who have demonstrated excellent growth in the last 2-years, with a coherent and sustainable strategy in achieving it.

“Advancing a company from a white page requires stewardship in finding the right talent who are both collaborative and passionate about building a company that has the potential to be not just good, but remarkably great. I am blessed with an incredible team, and rewarding customers that believe in our company’s vision and capabilities. The Canadian and Ontario government grant programs like OCI, MITACS and IRAP have supported my vision and made an invaluable impact on our growth success. This award is also a reflection of the strength of my family who support me unconditionally. The collective energy from a solid foundation of family, talent, customer, government and community support creates a world of infinite possibilities. I am humbled and truly grateful to be recognized. The mission of the Women in IT Awards reinforces that there remains much more work to do to secure a more diverse and inclusive world for women in the technology industry. I have always pollinated and shared knowledge and it is wonderful to know that there are so many worthy recipients and front runners, all committed to the mission of advancing #DiversityMatters.”

While deciding on the winner, judges looked at the candidate’s demonstrations of growth (turnover, profit, employees etc.), standout achievements and customer testimonials. This year’s entrepreneur of the year award recipient, Dr. Gordon, met all the judging criteria, especially in demonstrating growth as a business and measurable benefits to clients. The ceremony recognized Dr. Cindy Gordon as a “trailblazer and change champion for diversity and inclusiveness. Her persistence in making our world a better place whilst mentoring hundreds of women and helping them advance their careers in STEM and analytics has been recognised as an astounding initiative!”

Who is Dr. Cindy Gordon?

Dr. Cindy Gordon is the CEO and Founder of SalesChoice, an AI InsightsEngine™ platform, and Data Sciences company. Prior Cindy has held senior leadership roles at Accenture, Xerox and Citicorp. Internationally, she is recognized for her innovation thought leadership, with over 14 books, hundreds of publications and is an international speaker on AI and Digital Literacy modernization. She is a Forbes thought leader contributor, advancing Board Director and C-Suite AI governance knowledge. She is profiled in Who’s Who in AI,” a global influencer list by Onalytica. She is the recipient of numerous awards, including the Governor’s General Award for Innovation, the CATA CEO Innovator Award, the BDC Start-Up Canada National and Regional Awards and many others. Dr. Gordon is a Board Advisor to the Arizona State University for the Forbes Business and Technology MBA School, and is an Adjunct professor at George Brown College teaching AI Ethics. Her community track record is extensive, highlights include: CATA (Former National Media Spokesperson for Women in STEM), Invest CrowdFund (ICC) Canada (Former National Chair), Former National Chair at Women in Technology (CATA: CANWIT), Co-Chair, iCanada (Smart Cities), Former Director, Nightwood Theatre, Former Director, St. Lawrence Theatre, and a Former President, Xerox Canada Women in Technology, etc. She is actively involved in board governance in the technology industry. Select Board Director or Advisor roles include: The AI Forum, Corent Technology, Eloqua, EmotionCloud, TouchTownTV, Novator to name only a few. Academically, Cindy has a doctorate in complexity sciences, and a Masters in Information and Technology, She is also a recent graduate of the MIT AI Strategy Executive Program, and the Board of Director’s ICD.D certification. Life-long learning is a priority for Dr. Cindy Gordon.

About SalesChoice Inc.

SalesChoice is a SaaS AI InsightEngine™ Platform and Data Sciences as a Services (DSaaS) company that helps B2B mid to large organizations end revenue uncertainty and accelerate growth opportunities. The company specializes in solving complex challenges across diverse AI use cases: Data Completeness, Sales Forecasting, Opportunity Prioritization, Margin optimization, Relationship Intelligence and Health and Wellness, all using SalesChoice’s trusted and easy to use AI SaaS product innovations. The Sales Insights™ , SaaS software product helps reduce the cost of sales by 20-30%, increase top-line revenue by 15-20%, and improve sales forecasting accuracy by 20-50%. The Mood Insights™, SaaS software product, soon to be formally released, improves employee well-being, communication and productivity in B2B industries that are putting health and happiness as a business priority. The company is tracked by leading analysts like: Gartner Group, IDC, to name a few. SalesChoice is a Salesforce ISV partner and Sales Insights can be installed from the AppExchange. SalesChoice also is a Technology partner with: IBM, Amazon, and Introhive. Customer Cases can be found here.

