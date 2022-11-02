Global Sales Of Hair Dye Is Projected To Expand At A Steady CAGR Of Close To 5% Over 2031| Fact.MR Study

The global hair dye market is projected to expand at a steady CAGR of close to 5% over the next ten years, and reach a market valuation of around US$ 32 Bn by 2031-end. The liquid form is the most popular across regions, and is expected to hold more than 50% market share through 2031.

Hair dye holds a competitive market value share in the global hair care market, owing to high usage by all age groups and ethnicities across the globe.

Prominent Key players of the Hair Dye market survey report:

eSalon

Wella

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.

Umberto Giannini

Hoyu

Mandom Group Silkygirl

Ben Nye

Biolage Kama Ayurveda Pvt. Ltd.

Khadi Natural

Shahnaz Ayurvedics

Bio Veda Action Research Co.

Josh Wood Colour

Jerome Russel Bblonde

Knight & Wilson

Key Market Segments Covered in Report

By Product Permanent Hair Dye Semi-permanent Hair Dye Demi-permanent Hair Dye Bleach-highlights Hair Dye Temporary Hair Dye

By Form Powder Liquid

By Dye Color Black Brown Burgundy Red Other Colors

By Buyer Individual Customers Professional Beauty Salons

By Sales Channel Modern Trade Departmental Stores Specialty Stores Online Stores Other Sales Channels



Key Takeaways from Market Study

The hair dye market is anticipated to add 1.6X value by 2031.

Liquid hair dye captures a major portion, equivalent to more than half of the global market share, and is set to create an absolute $ opportunity of around US$ 6.2 Bn over 2021-2031.

Among the sales channels, online stores are expected to grow at a faster pace, owing to the ongoing pandemic and easy availability of the product.

In 2021, Europe is set to dominate market revenue, but by 2031, it is anticipated to lose 118.7 BPS.

The market in MEA and East Asia is expected to rise at around 6% CAGR through 2031.

Due to the COVID-19 crisis, demand for hair dye was hit in 2020, which saw a decline in the 2nd and 3rd quarters of the year.

Demand for permanent and semi-permanent hair dye to remain high.

The market in the U.S. is expected to expand at a CAGR of around 4% through 2031, with China slated at more than 6%, and India at over 5%.

“Organic hair dye will attract new customers and enhance market growth over the coming years,”

says a Fact.MR analyst.

Winning Strategy

Key players such as L’Oreal Paris and Revlon Inc. have been investing in providing DIY (Do-It-Yourself) hair color services to attract more at-home hair colouring customers. Such enhancements will drive market growth in the medium- to long-term forecast period.

What insights does the Hair Dye Market report provide to the readers?

Hair Dye fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.

Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.

Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Hair Dye player.

Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Hair Dye in detail.

Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Hair Dye.

The report covers following Hair Dye Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Hair Dye market:

Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Hair Dye

Latest industry Analysis on Hair Dye Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors

Key trends Analysis of Hair Dye Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.

Changing Hair Dye demand and consumption of diverse products

Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries

New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types

Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Hair Dye major players

Hair Dye Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery

Hair Dye demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Questionnaire answered in the Hair Dye Market report include:

How the market for Hair Dye has grown?

What is the present and future outlook of the global Hair Dye on the basis of region?

What are the challenges and opportunities for the Hair Dye?

Why the consumption of Hair Dye highest in region?

In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

