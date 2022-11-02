Worldwide Demand For Online Grocery Delivery Services Spiraling Upward ; The Industry Is Predicted To Expand At Over 20% CAGR Through 2031

With demand for online grocery delivery services spiraling upward, the industry is predicted to expand at over 20% CAGR through 2031, creating new avenues for market players. As people are getting more inclined towards purchasing from the comfort of their homes, requirement for online grocery services is expected to grow significantly over the coming years. Furthermore, COVID-19 impact on online grocery delivery services was that it increased industry value due to adoption of new social norms and shifted purchasing patterns.

Prominent Key players of the Online Grocery Delivery Services market survey report:

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

Target Corp.

Walmart Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

Rakuten Inc.

Costco Wholesale Corp.

J Sainsbury Plc.

Albertsons Companies Inc.

Market Segmentation by Category

By Product : Online Grocery Delivery Services for Fruits Online Grocery Delivery Services for Vegetables Online Grocery Delivery Services for Dairy Products Online Grocery Delivery Services for Fresh Products Online Grocery Delivery Services for Frozen Foods Online Grocery Delivery Services for Other Food Products

By Region : North America Latin America Europe Middle East and Africa (MEA) East Asia South Asia Oceania



Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global online grocery delivery services market is expected to ascend at over 20% CAGR through 2031.

Rise in requirement for fresh and frozen vegetables and fruits to boost demand.

China and India to dominate the Asia Pacific regions for online grocery delivery services.

The United States to propel growth of North America for online grocery delivery solutions and services.

Germany to remain in the focus of industry players in Europe.

The United Kingdom, Canada, Italy, France, and Japan to maintain positive industry outlook throughout the forecast period.

“Demand for online grocery delivery services is spiraling upward, while proliferation of user-friendly applications and websites such as Amazon, Grofers, Alibaba, and Bigbasket, to name a few, is aiding industry growth,”

says a Fact.MR analyst.

Full Access of this Report Is Available at :-

